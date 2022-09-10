Episcopal Collegiate 33, Murfreesboro 6

MURFREESBORO -- Episcopal Collegiate kept the Rattlers off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter at Dave Holloway Field as the Wildcats ran away from Murfreesboro (1-1).

Gray Lee completed 11 of 18 passes, piling up 228 yards and 4 touchdowns for Episcopal Collegiate (2-1). Elijah Mason caught three of those scores, totaling 130 yards. Wildcats tailback Kollin Robinson ran 13 times for 101 yards and returned a kickoff 80 yards for the Wildcats' other touchdown.