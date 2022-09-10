Fairview shuts down Dollarway, 48-0

The scoreboard was one-sided and the clock continuously ran as halftime approached. A long Friday night at Dollarway's Cardinal Stadium it was not.

Camden Fairview's offense spent a quick first half scoring on every possession before lightning in the Pine Bluff area forced the game to stop at intermission, giving the visiting Cardinals a 48-0 win over the Dollarway Cardinals.

Coaches and athletic directors from both schools agreed to cancel the second half with Fairview's insurmountable lead and the potential for more lightning in the area.

"Talking to our athletic director and looking at the radar and what's expected to be coming, the front won't be clear for another 45 minutes, which means that's another hour-and-a-half for us on the field, and it just wasn't worth it," Fairview Coach Nick Vaughn said. "It wasn't worth it for the safety of our kids, but the victory had already been decided. It wasn't any sense wasting it."

Martavius Thomas threw five touchdown passes in the half, including two on Fairview's first two offensive plays, and the visiting Cardinals returned two interceptions for scores to account for all the scoring.

"There were some big plays early, big passes early, and things just kind of steamrolled after that," Dollarway Coach Martese Henry said. "We tried to muster up a drive before the half, and then lightning struck. We were talking about an hour-and-a-half delay, so we let them go home and get back safely and we'll get ready for conference."

Dollarway (0-3) suffered a second straight shutout defeat while Fairview (2-1) built on momentum from a convincing win at 6A power El Dorado a week ago. Thomas completed 7 of 11 passes for 180 yards, and the visiting Cardinals from the 5A-South Conference didn't even have to run the ball against the Conference 3A-6 Cardinals' young defense.

"The plan was to come out real fast and get everything going, polish up some things," Thomas said.

Dollarway dressed out 26 players, as 12 of them sat out for reasons including injury and discipline.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Kenneth Lanford went nearly untouched on a 47-yard scoring reception on the game's first play from scrimmage after Dollarway was flagged for being offsides. Right after Dollarway went three-and-out, Thomas then hooked up with Jarvis Reed from 20 yards out to make it 14-0.

Dollarway failed to earn a first down on its first three series, and Thomas recovered from three straight incompletions on Fairview's third drive to find Aaron Alsobrook from 15 yards out for a 21-0 lead. Soon, it was 27-0 after Reed caught his second TD pass, then 34-0 once Alsobrook's second TD catch went for 43 yards.

That was before the first quarter expired and the game clock continuously melted away under the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule, except for a few second-quarter timeouts.

Dollarway's Shamarion Winston tossed pick-6s on back-to-back plays from scrimmage, the first of which Matt Davis took back 42 yards and the other DeJuan Wesley ran back 27 yards. Dollarway eventually pieced together a 10-play, 50-yard drive aided by two pass interference flags against Fairview before it stalled on downs and the clock expired.

Winston was 10 for 20 for 40 yards with two picks. Dollarway netted minus-27 yards on 8 carries.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Thomas for his five touchdown passes.

NEXT UP ...

Dollarway will take a week off before hosting Rison on Sept. 23 to begin 3A-6 play. Fairview will be off next weekend as well and begin 5A-South play at home against Hot Springs Lakeside.