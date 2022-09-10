Fayetteville police identify man who was fatally shot in McDonald’s parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on College Avenue.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the Fayetteville Police Department said the victim was 28-year-old Edwin Swan.

The post also included a photo of a person of interest in the shooting, and police are asking the public to call the department at (479) 587-3555 with any information about the incident.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m., according to information previously released by the Police Department. An officer was nearby and heard gunshots, police said. The officer went to the restaurant at 1641 N. College Ave. and found Swan.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said Swan had been shot once at close range.

The first officer on the scene and others who arrived later provided medical aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.