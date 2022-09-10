Felon gets 6 years in prison in gun, drugs case out of Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon caught with drugs and a handgun last year after fleeing from Hot Springs police on a bicycle and being shocked with a stun gun was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges.

Timothy Odell Joyce, 46, who has remained in custody since his arrest on Nov. 3, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance, meth, and was sentenced to six years in prison on each count, to run concurrently, and ordered to pay $315 in court costs.