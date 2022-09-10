GAC capsules

Great American Conference

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT ARKANSAS MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 0-1, 0-1; Arkansas-Monticello 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Chris Jensen (38-52 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Hud Jackson (40-71 in 11th season at UAM and overall)

SERIES Series tied 3-3

LAST MEETING Oklahoma Baptist roared out to a 35-0 halftime lead and won 45-20 on Sept. 11, 2021, at Shawnee, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY When the teams last played in Monticello (2018), UAM nabbed a 45-37 win. ... Oklahoma Baptist led Ouachita Baptist 12-7 with less than five minutes to go in the first half in the teams' opener but surrendered 35 consecutive points over a 24-minute span that put them in a 30-point hole. ... Keilahn Harris had 11 catches for 179 yards and a score for the Bison against Ouachita Baptist. Quarterback Dayton Wolfe threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Buerkle Field, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, in Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS East Central 0-1, 0-1; Arkansas Tech 0-1, 0-1

COACHES Kris McCullough (0-1 in first season at East Central and overall); Kyle Shipp (7-16 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES East Central leads 14-9

LAST MEETING East Central led from start to finish in surviving for a 13-10 victory on Sept. 11, 2021, at Ada, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech led 31-20 early in the fourth quarter last week before losing 41-34 in double overtime to Southeastern Oklahoma State. ... Harding held East Central to 161 yards of total offense on Sept. 1, including 14 yards rushing. Quarterback Kenny Hrncir threw for 147 yards. ... Seven Wonder Boys caught passes from Taye Gatewood a week ago, led by a five-catch outing from Chase Joyrion.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Football Network: KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG-AM, 1340; KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 0-1, 0-1; Ouachita Baptist 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Dustin Hada (1-15 in third season at Southern Nazarene and overall); Todd Knight (133-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 161-130-2 in 28 seasons overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 8-0

LAST MEETING Kendel Givens rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns as Ouachita Baptist won 41-3 on Sept. 11, 2021, at Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Riley Harms completed 2 of his 16 passes for 44 yards a week ago for Ouachita Baptist, but the Tigers ran for 421 yards, led by a 198-yard outing from T.J. Cole. Kendel Givens had 142 yards rushing as well. ... The closest Southern Nazarene has come to beating Ouachita Baptist in their eight matchups was in 2017 when the Tigers won 21-14 at Bethany, Okla. The widest margin of victory also occurred in Bethany in 2015 when OBU blasted the Crimson Storm 58-7. ... Ouachita Baptist moved up to No. 16 in the American Football Coaches Association's Division II poll. ... Quarterback Gage Porter threw for 143 yards and ran for 131 in Southern Nazarene's 40-26 loss to Arkansas-Monticello.

HENDERSON STATE AT NORTHWESTERN OKLA. STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO Network1Sports: KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, in Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, in Arkadelphia

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 1-0, 1-0; Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-1, 0-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (118-59 in 17th season at Henderson State and 141-70 in 19 seasons overall); Matt Walter (22-45 in eighth season at Northwestern Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 6-3

LAST MEETING Henderson State piled up more than 600 yards in a 55-7 win on Sept. 11, 2021, at Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY The past two games between these two have been blowouts in favor of Henderson State. The Reddies took a 48-point victory last season and won 47-7 in 2019. The Rangers won 30-24 when the two last played at Alva, Okla., in 2018. ... Henderson State running back Korien Burrell had touchdown carries of 1 and 9 yards last week vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State. ... Dual-threat quarterback Tanner Clarkson had 141 yards rushing on 11 carries and 146 yards passing on 9 of 17 completions for Northwestern Oklahoma State in a loss to Southern Arkansas. ... R.J. Powell, Courtney Ledyard and Rece Wilhelm all had sacks last week for Henderson State. Zack Roberts also collected the Reddies' lone interception.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT SOUTHWESTERN OKLA. STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Flex-Chem Field at Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KVMH-FM, 99.1, in Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 1-0, 1-0; Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-1, 0-1

COACHES Brad Smiley (1-0 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Josh Kirkland (0-1 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and 6-7 in second season overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 9-1

LAST MEETING A 21-point fourth quarter enabled Southern Arkansas to take a 42-27 victory on Sept. 11, 2021, at Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY Southwestern Oklahoma State held its own at Henderson State last week and was within 16-13 late in the third quarter but was held scoreless over the final 20 minutes. ... Southern Arkansas quarterback O.B. Jones accounted for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the Muleriders' 62-31 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in a game that didn't end until after midnight. ... Tylan Morton had 222 yards on 18-of-39 passing against Henderson State, but he was sacked six times. ... Southern Arkansas' defense has generated 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses. Both Gavin Roe and Rayvon Engram had seven stops vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State.

SOUTHEASTERN OKLA. STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Southeastern Oklahoma State 1-0, 1-0; Harding 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Tyler Fenwick (11-13 in third season at SEOSU and 48-42 in 10 seasons overall); Paul Simmons (42-11 in fifth season at Harding and overall);

SERIES Harding leads 24-8

LAST MEETING Southeastern Oklahoma State got a touchdown and scored on the ensuing two-point conversion with 46 seconds left to pull out a 32-31 victory on Sept. 11, 2021, in Durant, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Harding gave up an average of 2.8 yards per play in a 29-12 win over East Central (Okla.). ... Sophomore Kaleb Whitney was named the league's special teams player of the week after returning a third-quarter kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the Savage Storm's 41-34 victory over Arkansas Tech. It was the first return score for Southeastern Oklahoma State since 2011 – a stretch of 105 games. ... The Savage Storm has won once in the past nine times they've faced Harding, and that occurred last year. ... Kage Citty caught two passes for the Bisons a week ago, and both were for touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in the second quarter. He added a 33-yarder in the third.

SOONER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Lyon at Wayland Baptist

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium, Plainview, Texas

RECORDS Lyon 1-1; Wayland Baptist 0-1

COACHES Chris Douglas (3-13 in third season at Lyon); Butch Henderson (30-68 in 11th season at Wayland Baptist)

SERIES Wayland Baptist leads 6-2

LAST MEETING Seventeen first-quarter points paved the way for Wayland Baptist's 31-7 victory on Sept. 11, 2021, in Batesville.

LAST WEEK Lyon scored was drilled 76-10 by Ottawa (Ariz.), while Wayland Baptist suffered a 79-14 beating by Hardin-Simmons.

NOTEWORTHY Both teams allowed their respective NAIA-ranked opponents to score more than 70 points last week. ... Wayland Baptist trailed No. 5 Hardin-Simmons 45-0 at halftime a week ago. ... The last time Lyon beat the Pioneers was in 2019 when it took a 42-7 decision at Batesville. ... Football was dormant at Wayland Baptist for 72 years until it was reinstated in 2010. The school fielded a team in 2012. ... Brandon Johnson had 18 tackles to lead Lyon a week ago vs. Ottawa (Ariz.). ... Quarterback Bryan Ponder threw for 127 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions for the Pioneers in their opener.

NCAA DIVISION III NONCONFERENCE

Hendrix at Washington (Mo.)

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Francis Olympic Field, St. Louis

RECORDS Hendrix 1-0; Washington, Mo. 0-0

COACHES Buck Buchanan (48-38 in ninth season at Hendrix); Aaron Keen (7-4 in third season at Washington, Mo.)

SERIES Washington leads 3-1

LAST MEETING Washington, Mo., held on to grab a 49-46 win on Nov. 5, 2016, in St. Louis.

LAST WEEK Hendrix opened in Conway with a 20-0 win over Austin (Texas) College. Washington, Mo., was idle.

NOTEWORTHY Jacob Wood threw for 238 yards for Hendrix in his first game back since he was injured in the Warriors' opener in 2021. ... Washington, Mo., quarterback Matt Rush completed 226 of 351 passes for 2,829 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. ... The shutout victory for the Warriors vs. Austin last week was their first since 2019. ... Three players had more than 536 yards receiving and 35 catches each last year for the Bears, led by Cole Okmin's 575 yards on 49 receptions. ... Hendrix will host Howard Payne on Sept. 17 before having a bye week.

NAIA INDEPENDENT

RPA vs. Arkansas Baptist

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS RPA 0-0; Arkansas Baptist 1-1

COACHES Du'ane Bennett (record N/A in third season at RPA); Richard Wilson (record N/A in 15th season at Arkansas Baptist)

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist beat Texas College 31-12. RPA Prep was idle.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Baptist notched its first win as an NAIA member on Sept. 3, when it stormed past Texas College. ... RPA Coach Du'ane Bennett was an all-Big Ten performer while at the University of Minnesota from 2007-11. He finished his career with 2,126 yards rushing, 3,481 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. He also spent one season with the Green Bay Packers. ... Running back Jakob Parks had 94 yards rushing and two scores last week for the Buffaloes. ... Arkansas Baptist's defense held Texas College to minus-2 yards on the ground. The Steers had 14 rushing attempts. The Buffaloes host Gordon Academy on Sept. 17.