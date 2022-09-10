Gowd a bargain market for TV streaming sign-ins, but…

Netflix is trying to crack down on the 100 million customers worldwide who get free movies by signing in with a friend's user name and password. But a new service called Gowd lets you buy your Netflix sign-in credentials from strangers.

Gowd is like eBay for TV. Sellers choose their own prices, starting at 50 cents a month. When I looked, Apple TV Plus was 50 cents but there was a waitlist. A Disney/Hulu/ESPN bundle was $5, Netflix was $5, and Amazon Prime was $2. The site has every service you've ever heard of and then some.

To start, register at Gowd.com and put a dollar or two into your account. I signed up for PeacockTV for $1, and enjoyed the latest "Downton Abbey" movie. I also got Paramount Plus for $2.75 a month. When I had questions, I used the chat window to text the sellers. They got back to me immediately. Later, I asked my brother-in-law, an attorney, if Gowd was legal or ethical. "No," he said abruptly. Uh oh.

VIEWING PHOTOS ON YOUR TV

A friend of mine wants to show off her family photos on her TV. But she can't use her iPad's "screen mirroring" feature because it requires an Apple TV. Here are two workarounds.

An iCloud.com account allows you to cast photos and videos to your TV if you have a TV with Chromecast built in, or a $40 device called a "Chromecast," which plugs into the back of your set. If you use the plug-in kind, you'll need a minute to set it up. Check out the simple instructions on the web. When you're ready, turn on your TV and visit iCloud.com from the Google Chrome app on your computer. Click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Scroll down till you see the word "cast," then click it, and choose your TV.

When I did that on my TV and on my neighbor's, I discovered that iCloud photos show up as rinky dink images. They're much larger in Google Photos. But if you're like my friend, most of your photos are in iCloud, not Google. So you'd need to send iCloud copies to Google, by going to privacy.apple.com and choosing "Transfer a copy of your data." Apple will tell you it takes three to seven days. Maybe they're hoping you'll fuggedaboutit.

When you're ready to view your pictures and videos on your TV, turn your set on. Next, go to your computer and visit Photos.Google.com using Google Chrome. (Edge, Firefox and other browsers won't work.) Click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and choose "cast."

ARE WE THERE YET?

"How did you ever find each other before cell phones?" young people ask their elders. Elders should respond: "How can you stand all that texting? Turn on location sharing in Google Maps."

First, tap your profile picture. Then tap "Location Sharing," and "New Share." When you're ready to turn it off, return to that screen and tap the picture of a gear. By the way, besides Google Maps, you can also share your location in other apps. When texting in WhatsApp, for example, tap the paperclip icon, then tap "Location." In the Facebook Messenger app, tap the four dots first.

THE END OF THE DSLR

Recently Canon announced it will no longer sell Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras. The new "mirrorless" cameras have taken their place. They go by a number of acronyms, including Electronic Viewfinder Interchangeable Lens cameras or EVIL. But they're anything but.

A mirrorless camera is like a big point-and-shoot, but has a much better lens. Instead of a view finder, you look at a big screen. This is familiar to anyone who takes photos with their phone. Mirrorless cameras are smaller, lighter and quieter than DSLRs, because the moving mirror is gone.

A techy friend says he'd buy the mirrorless kind if he were buying today, though he loves his DSLR, which recently captured great details of a telephone pole that fell on a house very nearby. Forbes Magazine says the best one for beginners is the Canon EOS R10 for $979 or the Nikon Z5 for $1,297.

THE HIDDEN CACHE

A reader complained that four gigabytes of junk images landed on his computer when he imported photos from his Android phone. He figured that if he could clean up his phone first, the junk would stop getting imported. I suggested the free Ccleaner app.

Ccleaner got rid of some of the spammy stuff all right, but only the paid version automatically deletes the hidden cache. To do it yourself on an Android phone, tap "Settings," then "Apps and Notifications," then "See all apps." (The instructions may be slightly different on your phone.) Once you see the list of apps, tap the big ones one by one, such as Google Photos, Amazon Music, Chrome, and Amazon Prime Video. When an app opens, tap "Storage and Cache," then tap "Clear cache." By clearing the cache in the major apps, I freed up a gigabyte of junk. On an iPhone, see the Geekfare.com article "How to Clear Cache on iPhone With or Without Cleaner Apps."

The purpose of the cache is to speed up website loading. If you have lots of storage space, however, you needn't bother emptying it. To find out how much storage space you have, look for "Storage" under "Settings." An over-crowded phone slows things down.

Joy Schwabach can be reached by email at joy.schwabach@gmail.com.