HARRISBURG 47, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0

PALESTINE -- Harrisburg jumped out to an early lead on the road against Palestine-Wheatley (0-3) and earned the victory.

Harrisburg (1-1) scored 21 points in the first quarter, followed by 13 in the second quarter.

In the second half, quarterback Eastin Gray to Trey Blackwood for a touchdown to extend the Hornets' lead to 41-0. Harrisburg scored on a 62-yard rushing touchdown later in the half to set the final score.