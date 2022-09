HAYNESVILLE (LA) 33, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 26

HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Landon Garret led Camden Harmony Grove (1-1) with three touchdowns in a loss to the Golden Tornado.

Garret had a rushing touchdown, a touchdown reception and also scored on an 80-yard kickoff return.

Caleb Johnson added a pair of scores for the Hornets, and Javion Gill scored on a 13-yard fumble return for a touchdown.