Health campaign aims to help NWA

A group of organizations and health care providers wants to help local Marshallese and Hispanic communities find, pay for and use health care.

Our Healthy Alliance aims to connect Northwest Arkansas residents to health care-related services and resources, according to a news release Thursday.

Partnering organizations include Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Arkansas Immigrant Defense, Benton County government, Community Clinic, Marshallese Educational Initiative, Northwest Arkansas Council, Univision Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to the release.

A new online resource hub available in three languages, a public awareness campaign and community outreach through partnerships with local organizations and health care workers will be the primary components of the new efforts.

Online resources include a website -- healthynwa.org in English, saludnwa.org in Spanish and majol.healthynwa.org in Marshallese -- to guide residents in accessing health care services and education.

The website lists Spanish and Marshallese-speaking health care providers across the region, explains how to make appointments, outlines how to apply for health insurance and provides an appointment checklist.

"It can be hard to know where to start with health care, especially with language and cultural barriers," said Jazmin Rivas, special programs coordinator of health care provider Community Clinic. "Our Healthy Alliance brings those options together in one place for community members, making it much easier to start their journey to better health."

"Our Healthy Alliance will make care easier to access for the more than 12,000 Marshallese residents in Northwest Arkansas," said Carlnis Jerry, Marshallese Resource and Educational Center program director with Marshallese Educational Initiative.

A go-to health resource will help meet the community's health needs, show hospitality and build trust, Jerry said.

The new campaign is a continuation of work by the organizations to help Marshallese and Hispanic residents during the covid-19 pandemic.

A 2020 study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Marshallese and Latino communities in Benton and Washington counties were affected disproportionately by covid-19.

Investigations by the national public health agency found 19% of all covid-19 infections in Benton and Washington counties as of June 13, 2020, were among Marshallese residents, who make up 2.4% of the two-county population, according to the report. Forty-five percent of infections were among Latino residents, 17% of the population.

UAMS and other community organizations provided multilingual covid-19 testing, vaccination support and contact tracing for Marshallese and Hispanic residents during the pandemic.

The American Association of Medical Colleges last year gave UAMS its top award for community engagement because of the work. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health, a national program of the centers, is funding the Our Healthy Alliances project, according to the news release.