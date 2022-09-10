HI GAMEDAY: Fans wonder why Cincinnati players kept losing the head covering

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at WholeHogSports.com

Why couldn't the Cincinnati players keep their helmets on?

Jimbeau77: Cincy won the flying helmets stat by a long shot. Maybe a new all-time record. But I don't think the flying helmet should count when a player is just celebrating and shaking his helmet off. Have to dock that one.

Irunalot: The new flopping, just enough to get us out of our tempo.

SwineFusion: Flying helmets cost them their quarterback for the first play of the fourth quarter. Guys just don't keep their helmets very tight any more. Maybe it's a safety thing, I dunno, but when I played, my helmet barely went on my head and pulling the sides apart to get the helmet off took some effort. There was no way I could have shaken my head and gotten my helmet to fly off.

Docestes: Well way back when, the equipment room at DeWitt High School didn't offer a lot of options. I had to stack a second ear pad on the existing one and tape it in to make it fit snugly. Otherwise it would have flopped around on my head like a fish. And then it was a bit of a pain to get on and off as it was so snug. So it never came off until halftime and end of game.

LDhog: At Dollarway Junior High (1964) we inherited the high school helmets. I cracked two in the 7th grade before getting a better one. They were cheap and old. We did have face masks.

Agingalum: Malvern High, 1964. I don't remember any of us losing a helmet that year or any previous year. Maybe the game was not as "violent" back then, but our helmets fit very snugly.

Redpig: Back in my playing days, we used a modified leather helmet in junior high that evolved some by high school in the fall of '53 thru '55. No face masks.

Fans were energized when Arkansas never gave the ball back for the last five minutes of the game.

Votan: I was very happy to see that with five minutes and change left in the game and all we had to was line up and drain the clock, we were able to do it. When everyone in the stadium knows all your going to do is run and you still manage three first downs to basically end the game, well ... that's a great thing. To be conditioned and physical enough that late in the game that you can just plow the row is beautiful to me.

coloradohog: Went a long way toward winning the game.

LDhog: Reminded me of when Sam Pittman was our offense line coach.

ScottieBordelon: To wrap up his presser, Sam said that "was priceless." Beamed with pride about it.

How was the defense Saturday?

HogDoctor: I'm trying to temper my concern with the fact that we faced a previous year CFP team with good talent, but I'm worried. ...Didn't seem to get a pass rush/pressure often with just four. Their quarterback missed some wide open passes that easily could have lost us the game. Our coverage seemed porous at times. Let's hope the injury report is good after this week because backups looked shaky at times. Especially hope Jalen Catalan and Myles Slusher bounce back. We need both of them and our D dropped off when they had to leave the game. I'm chalking up this defense's performance to first game jitters/working through injury bug to important players and I think our opponent today was a very good team.

gashog: I thought our secondary stood out as a concern. I think they will get better, but I also think several of them have a quickly approaching ceiling. If we lose a couple we are toast.

Bikehog23: Shoot, we had players on the field I was scrambling to remember ever hearing of them. Definitely hope the secondary injuries aren't serious.

tuschhawg: Well, you could say the good news in our porous, inexperienced secondary is that we have lots of film on them for corrections. Clay Henry is fond of reminding us there is maximum improvement between first and second games.

danny: We beat a Top 25 team, who played a fifth year senior at quarterback who passed for a 140 efficiency rating and 3,000 yards last year, playing behind an experienced offensive line (guys who played in the playoff championship last year). I was not surprised at all that they threw the ball well. I was also very impressed and a bit surprised by their team speed. Cincy was very good competition. A good game for learning.

southpaw: From what you saw Saturday, do you think (defensive line play) has improved? I'm not convinced, but Cincinnati's offensive line has a good reputation.

Danny: I think Cincy's O-line was solid, maybe as good as many in the SEC. They looked pretty good against us. I did not see anything particularly glaring good about our pass rush. I thought our defensive line handled the run well.

armyhog: We also need to look at the number of players that took reps on the D-line. Live game action and reps is what it takes to improve and our Hogs played a good team. In my opinion the caliber of your opponent helps you identify weakness to where you can correct issues and I'm proud the Hogs played a good opening game. A cupcake wouldn't have helped a bit.

ClayHenry: The pass rush won the game. Jordan Domineck's strip sack was the play of the game. There were three sacks and three pressures against a good OL that also held in tight ends to protect. We will see how it goes against an empty backfield against South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina used a lot of empty backfield sets with five wide in the opener.

danny: If that's "a" pass rush won the game, I concur. That was a great, athletic play. I think the overall pass rush was handled well by Cincy, especially considering that they lost their starting center. I don't mean disrespect, I think Cincy has a pretty salty O-line, it's just I didn't see an overall advantage on our side.

jihawg: I think the defensive line is becoming one of our strengths. Check back after Saturday.

nlrbuzzard: Rattler got pressured quite a bit against Georgia State. I think he got sacked three times and pressured three or four more. ...One of the problems for South Carolina in that game was they did not run the ball very well. Rattler did not take off and run much. I would expect they will try more QB runs against us. They did throw to their backs some. We need to clean up defending wheel routes, though if SC does not run the ball better it will be harder to get those route open.

How much can Arkansas' offense improve?

youdaman: I think they have a whole lot more in the tank. I was very surprised we did not come back to wide receiver Matt Landers more than we did. We only threw one or two balls to Warren Thompson, who supposedly had an unbelievable camp. We never targeted Ketron Jackson. We can get the ball to Jaden Hazelwood way more than we did. The best thing that happened to this offense to me was now teams better be aware of where number 7 (Trey Knox) is, which is going to open up the field for everybody else.

eurohog: It must say something, then, about Cincinnati's defense that we were able to beat a ranked team on Week One without resorting to anything fancy. Well, that jump pass was borderline trickery. But the opposite was also true as Cincy kept it close. We must improve that coverage, even without Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon.

Fans predict the final score of Saturday's game with South Carolina ...

sweetchildofswine: I think we beat them pretty good. They looked bad last week (outside of special teams). I know they'll improve but so will we. Hogs, 34-17.

woodhog14: Cincy is better that South Carolina. Hogs 38, Gamecocks 17.

Gentryrzrbk: Hogs 38, Chickens 17.

RickB: I see a theme here. Ima say Hogs 38, Baby Chicks 17.

Harleyhawgidson: Breakout offensive game for hus, Hogs, 45-27.

Pavlovhog: No Chik-fil-A, KFC or Popeyes around here. Hogs 18.6, Rooster Boosters 10.

youdaman: Hogs, 34-20.

bayouhog: 40-21.

tuschawg: Hogs 31-21.

LDhog: Hogs 40, Chickens 14. Terry Hampton visits Spencer Rattler early and often.

jimbeau77: 33-20, Hogs. Not really that close. Chickens just get a late score.

lilhawg: Wish I was as confident as most of you. I think it will be close in the fourth quarter. We pull it out with a late interception, 31-27.

georgiahawg: Hogs 24-20. Game will be closer than we want and we are still making mistakes we will need to cleanup before the Texas A&M game. Fourth quarter touchdown drive ensures the win and Cam Little makes a 57-plus yard field goal in the first half.

JACK_KING: Razorbacks win, 31-21.

white25: Arkansas 18, USC 13. Hogs nip the Chicks in a defensive struggle.