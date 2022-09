Highland 39, Piggott 0

PIGGOTT -- In a meeting between winless teams at Hunter Midkiff Memorial Stadium, Highland (1-2) cruised to victory over Piggott (0-3).

The Rebels jumped out to a 14-0 advantage, getting a rushing touchdown from Brandon Burns for their second score. Then up 21-0 at halftime, Highland continued to pour it on. Quarterback Zac Huckabee threw for three touchdowns in the third quarter, two of them from more than 25 yards out.