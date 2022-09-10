Hornets lose lead in loss to WH

MAUMELLE -- The White Hall Bulldogs overcame an early 14-0 deficit and left Bobby Tiner Stadium with a 44-24 win over the Maumelle Hornets in a 5A-Central Conference football opener.

This was a matchup that saw two coaches in their first year at their schools facing off. Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett led White Hall and Brian Maupin, who formerly coached Joe T. Robinson's defense, led the Hornets onto the field.

Maumelle (2-1, 0-1 in 5A-Central) started the game well, going up 14-0 courtesy of Jalan Jointer and Ecya Devine on a couple of 1-yard rushes.

After that, there was no looking back for White Hall (2-1, 1-0). The Bulldogs might not be as big as Maumelle, but their hard play on every down made up for that.

Quarterback Noah Smith broke off an 82-yard rush for the Bulldogs, which was the first of many big plays. It only resulted in a field goal at the end of the drive, but it set the tone for the rest of the half.

Smith went on to rush for 132 yards in the first half alone.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Ben Redix ran back an 83-yard kickoff for a touchdown, tying it up for White Hall at 17-17 early in the second quarter. He would later have an interception.

It was all Jaden Smith in the second half for White Hall. The running back had 4 total touchdowns, with 3 in the second half including a 53-yard run.

Smith had almost 130 rushing yards in the game, with 110 coming in the second half. Overall, the White Hall rushing attack and heart was just too much for Maumelle.

White Hall was an 8-point underdog according to Hootens.com.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Redix for his play on defense and special teams.

NEXT UP ...

The Bulldogs will host the Beebe Badgers next Friday, and Maumelle will be at home against Pine Bluff.