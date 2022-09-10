• Joy Sweeney, who testified remotely from a home in Virginia, had her lawsuit seeking to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off Missouri's ballot tossed out by a judge who said she failed to establish that she's even a resident of the state.

• Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Alabama's Elmore Correctional Facility, was put on mandatory leave and then submitted retirement paperwork after being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

• Steven Gonzalez, chief justice of the Washington Supreme Court, argued, "The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children," as the court ruled 5-4 that virtual life sentences are permissible for teenage killers.

• Malcolm Alexander of Louisiana, who was imprisoned for four decades until his rape conviction was thrown out, is fighting for compensation in an appeals court, with the Innocence Project arguing that he's entitled to $400,000.

• John Casbon, a New Orleans businessman and board member of a police foundation, said development and public safety "are handcuffed together; you cannot have one without the other" as the city unveiled an $80 million plan that includes raises for officers, health care and $30,000 incentives for new hires.

• C. Kerry Anderson, a state district judge in Louisiana, sentenced three men to 20 years in prison for obstructing justice by driving a woman's body across parish lines and setting it afire after she took a lethal amount of methamphetamine, also ordering them to pay $25,000 each to her two daughters.

• Carl Matthew Johnson, former mayor of West Bountiful, Utah, and a former bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was arrested on accusations that he sexually abused at least three children decades ago.

• Mitzi Bickers, a pastor, political operative and former Atlanta official, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $3 million in restitution after being convicted in a long-running federal probe of corruption at City Hall.

• Ariel Lijo, a judge in Argentina, indicted 19 people over their roles in a yoga school in Buenos Aires that is alleged to have operated like a sect and coerced female members to have sex with rich and powerful men in pursuit of money and other benefits.