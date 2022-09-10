Joggers honor Memphis victim

MEMPHIS -- Thousands of people in cities across the U.S., including Little Rock, finished a slain kindergarten teacher's run Friday morning.

The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run a week ago in Memphis. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

In Little Rock, runners kicked things off with a prayer and moment of silence in the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot, then ran about a mile and a half, as reported by KARK-TV.

Wearing a pink top and purple shorts, Fletcher was forced into a vehicle after a struggle last week. Her body was later found Monday behind a vacant duplex after a police search lasting more than three days.

The killing of the 34-year-old mother of two and avid runner shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners. An obituary described Fletcher as a "born athlete" who enjoyed spending time outside with her husband and children.

Fletcher was taken while running on the University of Memphis campus. The university sent out a safety alert to students, and media seized on the story and the resulting search for Fletcher.

Many female athletes have said they fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

On Friday, a group honored her with the "Let's Finish Liza's Run" event that drew hundreds in cities and towns around the country, who logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.

The run was created "to honor Liza and cope with our own feelings," a Facebook post about the event said.

Organizers stressed the 8.2-mile run is not a fundraiser, but they asked participants to wear bright colors and carry a bright light with them.

"The incredible turnout at this morning's event shows that there are good people in Memphis and that these incidents are not representative of Memphis," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

In a tweet, County Mayor Lee Harris added: "We will not recede into the shadows. We're going to let it shine."

ROLLING RAMPAGE

In an unrelated case, the Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a citywide manhunt was granted a public defender Friday and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer for accusations in Wednesday's attack that caused panic and fear across the city.

Additional charges are expected. Bail is not warranted because of the violent nature of the crimes, Mulroy said outside court.

The hourslong rampage had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next. Kelly was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit and car crash.

Authorities offered no explanation Thursday of a possible motive nor did they say how Kelly managed to obtain the gun or guns he used in the attacks.

The Shelby County public defender's office did not return a call seeking comment on Kelly's case.

In April 2021, Kelly pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated assault in two shootings committed a few hours apart. Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison.

Months before his release, Kelly was denied parole in September 2021, but was released in March.

Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Thursday he was outraged that Kelly was released early.

"This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable," said Strickland, who later pounded the podium as he demanded accountability. "If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive."

Information for this article was contributed by Adrian Sainz, Rebecca Reynolds and Jonathan Mattise of The Associated Press and by staff members of KARK-TV.

Ezekeil Kelly (left) makes his first court appearance on Friday in Memphis. (AP/Daily Memphian/Mark Weber)







Gallery: Finishing Eliza Fletcher's run







