The nation in brief: Judge OKs Boy Scouts’ reorganization

Judge OKs Boy Scouts' reorganization

A bankruptcy judge has approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

Though legal hurdles remain, Thursday's ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware was a milestone for the group, which sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.

Lawyers for some of the victims said the amount an individual survivor may receive from the bankruptcy plan depends on multiple factors relating to the alleged abuse. The plan calls for the Boy Scouts and their local councils -- along with settling insurance companies and troop-sponsoring organizations, including Catholic institutions and parishes -- to contribute to a fund for survivors. In return, those groups would be shielded from future lawsuits over Scout-related abuse allegations.

More than 80,000 men have filed claims saying they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.

"Credit to the courageous survivors that this breakthrough in child and scouting safety has been achieved," said attorney Jeff Anderson, whose firm represented more than 800 Boy Scout abuse survivors.

Michigan voters weigh vote expansion

LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan election board Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

The court Thursday sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters.

The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting.

Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud. In Michigan and elsewhere, the GOP has pushed for stricter rules around voting and repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Two men plead guilty in riot at Capitol

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media," on Friday each pleaded guilty to a felony charge in federal court.

Nicholas Ochs, founder of the far-right extremist group's Hawaii chapter and a onetime Republican state House candidate, and Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth admitted to obstructing the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

They shared a social media channel called "Murder the Media" and initially claimed to be working as journalists on Jan. 6, according to the government.

Federal guidelines for Ochs, 36, and DeCarlo, 32, call for sentences between about 3½ and four years behind bars, although the judge can decide to go above or below that. In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other charges against them. They are to be sentenced in December.

Trump-case special master picks given

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department and Donald Trump's legal team proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president's Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have.

Lawyers for Trump said they believe the special master should review all documents seized by the FBI during its August search of Mar-a-Lago and filter out any that may be protected by executive privilege.

The Justice Department said it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or to take into account potential claims of executive privilege.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a special master, as well as proposals for the scope of the person's duties and a work schedule.

The Justice Department submitted the names of two retired federal judges -- Barbara Jones, who served in Manhattan, and Thomas Griffith, a former appeals jurist in the District of Columbia.

The back-and-forth is playing out amid an FBI investigation into the retention of several hundred classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago within the past year.



