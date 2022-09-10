Kambi Group signs to assist sports wagering at Oaklawn

Kambi Group has signed an agreement with Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs to provide Oaklawn with on-site and online support for sports wagering, Kambi announced Friday.

Under the agreement, Kambi has committed to supporting Oaklawn's online sports gambling operation under the brand Oaklawn Sports launched at oaklawnsports.com on Sept. 2.

"Oaklawn has been one of the most trusted brands in Arkansas for more than 100 years," said Wayne Smith, Oaklawn's general manager, "and we are excited to now offer our loyal customers yet another great amenity with our much-anticipated mobile wagering platform. We look forward to delivering the best online sports wagering experience in Arkansas."

Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff and Southland Casino in West Memphis also have online sports wagering

Kambi also will continue to offer Oaklawn its support for sports gambling within the casino in Hot Springs as it has since last year. Oaklawn plans to expand sports wagering operations through the 2022-23 thoroughbred meet, which is scheduled to begin Friday, Dec. 9.

"We're very excited to strengthen our relationship with Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and imminently extend our partnership into the mobile space," said Kristian Nylen, Kambi's chief executive officer and co-founder. "The combination of Kambi's advanced technology and Oaklawn's reputation as one of the premier thoroughbred tracks and casinos in the U.S. make this an enticing sports betting proposition."

Kambi is based on the island nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. Malta is a member of the European Union. Kambi supports more than 40 businesses in the worldwide gambling industry. including Penn Entertaining, an operator of racetracks and casinos based in Wyomissing, Pa.