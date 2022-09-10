King Charles III speaks to a nation in mourning





LONDON -- King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's "lifelong service" with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.

Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role of king, addressed a nation grieving the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. He takes the throne in an era of unease for both his country and the monarchy itself.

He spoke of his "profound sorrow" over the death of his mother, calling her "an inspiration and example to me and to all my family."

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today," he said in the 9½-minute address, recorded earlier in the day and delivered with a framed photo of the queen on a desk in front of him.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said.

The king's speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul's Cathedral, where some 2,000 people attended a service of remembrance for the queen. They included Prime Minister Liz Truss and officials in her government, along with hundreds of members of the public who lined up for tickets.

As the country began a 10-day mourning period, people around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne.

In London and at military sites across the United Kingdom, cannons fired 96 shots in an elaborate, 16-minute salute marking each year of the queen's life.

The widespread admiration for Elizabeth in Britain and across its former colonies was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she symbolized.

Charles, who became the monarch immediately upon his mother's death, will be formally proclaimed at an Accession Council meeting today. He is expected to tour the United Kingdom in the coming days.

"In a little over a week's time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest," Charles said in his address. "In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example."

The queen's coffin will be brought to London, where she will lie in state before a funeral at Westminster Abbey, expected around Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace will also announce the date and details of the queen's funeral arrangements today, it said in the statement.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," he said. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

On the king's first full day of duties, Charles left Balmoral and flew to London for a meeting with Truss, appointed by the queen just two days before her death.

He arrived at Buckingham Palace, the monarch's London home, for the first time as sovereign, emerging from the official state Bentley limousine alongside Camilla, the queen consort, to shouts from the crowd of "Well done, Charlie!" and the singing of the national anthem, now called "God Save the King." One woman gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Under scrutiny and pressure to show he can be caring and regal, Charles walked slowly past flowers heaped at the palace gates for his mother. The mood was both grieving and celebratory.

"It has been so touching -- all those people, [who have] come to give their condolences," he told Truss during their meeting.

"It's the moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," he added, referring to his mother's death. "But you try and keep everything going."

The changing of the guard comes at a time when many Britons are facing an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, war in Ukraine and fallout from Brexit.

In his speech, Charles looked to the past -- noting his mother's unwavering "dedication and devotion as sovereign" -- and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signaling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.

He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the queen's reign into a society "of many cultures and many faiths," and pledged to serve people in Britain and the 14 other countries where he is king "whatever may be your background or beliefs."

The lifelong environmentalist said he was confident work on "the issues for which I care so deeply" would "go on in the trusted hands of others."

He spoke of his son Prince William, now heir to the throne and formally given the title that Charles long held, Prince of Wales.

William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will "continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," Charles said, referring to the couple's work on homelessness, mental health and other issues.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their official duties and left the country in 2020, citing what they said were intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the biracial American actress.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he continued.

Around the world, the queen's reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. As the second Elizabethan Age came to a close, throngs of people arrived all day to grieve together and lay flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

Finance worker Giles Cudmore said the queen had "just been a constant through everything, everything good and bad."

At Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, mourner April Hamilton stood with her daughter, struggling to hold back tears.

"It's just such a momentous change that is going to happen," she said. "I'm trying to hold it together today."

Many sporting and cultural events were canceled as a mark of respect. Some businesses -- including Selfridges department store and the Legoland amusement park -- shut their doors. The Bank of England postponed its meeting by a week.

Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and upheaval in her family, including the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The public's affection for the queen had helped sustain support for the monarchy amid complaints that it had outlived its usefulness. But Charles does not command that kind of popularity.

"Charles can never replace her, you know," said 31-year-old Londoner Mariam Sherwani.

Like many, she referred to Elizabeth as a grandmother figure.

Others compared her to their mothers or great-grandmothers. But around the world, her passing revealed conflicting emotions about the nation and institutions she represented.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui, Cara Anna and staff members of The Associated Press and by Alex Wickham of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)



People passing a picture of Queen Elizabeth, displayed at a subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)



Boquet's of flowers are left on the gate at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday Sept. 9, 2022. The country began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of the queen’s long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA via AP)



A vendor reads a newspaper showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



A car carrying Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, leaves Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (James Manning/PA via AP)



People passing a picture of Queen Elizabeth, displayed at a house at a shopping street in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)



People watch the televised speech of the new King Charles III inside a pub in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III says he feels "profound sorrow" over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her "lifelong service" to the nation. Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A man looks at framed portraits of Queen Elizabeth II in a shop window near Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)







King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Friday view floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in London in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The new king later addressed the nation as a 10-day mourning period began. More photos at arkansasonline.com/910charlesiii/. (AP/Yui Mok)







Patrons watch the televised speech of the new King Charles III at a pub Friday in London. King Charles III said he felt profound sorrow over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and he vowed to renew her promise of lifelong service and uphold “the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.” (AP/Bernat Armangue)







Britain’s King Charles III boards a jet Friday at Aberdeen Airport as he leaves Scotland to travel to London following his mother’s death Thursday. (AP/Aaron Chown)







Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)











