Zero qualifications

Sarah Sanders' TV ad has her saying "no" to her kids cutting each other's hair and knocking over wine glasses. Touts her role as White House press secretary and having to say "no" in that role. At the end of the ad she says no to the boys watching CNN. Ridiculous!

Sad that she never said no to being the lying mouthpiece for the liar in chief.

This person has absolutely zero qualifications to be the next governor of Arkansas. Please vote if registered, and if not, please register and vote for anyone other than Sarah Sanders. She is not qualified and has no shame in lying.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Be part of the solution

Arkansas has been ranked by an insurance group as the fifth-highest state for climate-change risk. Climate Central ranks Arkansas as eighth-highest risk. The Southeast is the most vulnerable part of the country, and heat indexes of 125 degrees are expected in summers to come.

We've recently seen historic flooding in Dallas and Kentucky. The West is suffering from wildfires and the worst drought in 1,200 years. Most other countries in the world, especially China and Australia, are suffering from devastating climate extremes.

I was worried about what my electric bill would be from July, especially since we also had a 9.5 percent rate increase from SWEPCO. A couple of friends had $400 bills. My bill was $105. In August, it was $82, the same as a year ago before the rate hike.

I attribute my low bill to free home-energy upgrades provided by SWEPCO and Black Hills Energy (do an Internet search for SWEPCO home energy audit for more information). Helpful young men came and installed new weatherstripping on doors, and sealed windows and cracks. Six months later, more helpful young men came and blew cellulose insulation into my attic. I have an energy-efficient metal roof (also safer in wildfires), use LED light bulbs and Energy Star appliances.

Right now, "climate weirding" is becoming extreme. We all need to be part of the solution. I am excited about the opportunities now for significant tax credits and rebates as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. I plan to use these to install solar panels on my home. Next year I expect a net electric bill of zero while doing my part to protect not just present and future generations of people, but all the wildlife that shares our planet.

BECKY GILLETTE

Eureka Springs

Can be model for all

Re the Sunday article about money and politics: Thank you so much for your honest reporting. I hope you win a Pulitzer Prize like the Gazette did when it reported on the Little Rock Nine. You have clearly shown this race is about money, race and core values.

I want to say your children and grandchildren are watching and listening; I did, and I learned at 8. Today is the day, the time is now. Give your time, talent and money today. Be fair. We can do this, Arkansas, and be a model for all. Let's roll.

KIMBERLY CLARK

Eureka Springs

Who's bigger danger?

Jim Carrey impersonated candidate Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live" during the presidential campaign. He projected a persona of a slick, cool dude but once lapsed into Joe's "inner Whitey Bulger," the late, notorious Boston Irish gangster. Then he quickly suppressed it. I woke up from sleep to hear President Biden's "Save America" speech and, given the staging, I thought for a moment I was listening to a rerun of the Spanish Inquisition. MAGA, MAGA, MAGA.

Unbeknownst to many of the coddled, entitled, ideological White House staff, and apparently our aging president, I'm betting at least 95 percent of the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump know that as a person he is heavily flawed. So why did they vote for him? Perhaps it was his policies and the fact that Joe Biden is also flawed. Failures of our president include the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, uncontrolled immigration and all the problems it creates, utopian failure to recognize the importance of fossil fuels in energy transition and in the defense of freedom, massive student debt relief without having the gumption to even ask for community service in return, maybe 100 hours for $10,000. So we should worry about people who don't learn from their mistakes.

What should President Biden say to the tens of millions who worked day and night to pay for their children to go to college or paid off their loans? What about those who undertook a military commitment in return for education? A nasty war comes up and some graduates of the military academies decide their obligations should be forgiven. What now, Commander in Chief? Who is responsible for the 100,000 fentanyl overdoses?

Yes, some of the extreme MAGA people are misguided, but for American democracy, I believe at least 95 percent of the Trump voters are less of a problem for the future than the Biden administration with its self-seekers and weaponized Justice Department.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville