LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 38, GREENE COUNTY TECH 16

PARAGOULD -- A safety followed by a 65-yard touchdown from Sam Sanders to Brooks Ward broke things open for Little Rock Catholic (2-0) as the Rockets ran away with a victory over Greene County Tech (1-1).

Sanders ran for two more Rocket touchdowns in the second half and Catholic got another short rushing score from Dominic Keeton.

Owen Waller added an interception for the Rockets, setting up a 39-yard field goal by Will Aaron.