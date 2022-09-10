LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Arkansas hosts South Carolina

11 a.m. update

Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred possession to the second half. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler will take the field first this morning.

•••

Pregame

10:35 a.m. update

Arkansas just left the field after going through pregame warmups. The most notable names not in uniform today are Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher and Taurean Carter.

•••

The Razorbacks (1-0) are looking to start the season with consecutive wins after a Week 1 victory against Cincinnati. South Carolina (1-0) recorded a 35-14 win in its opener against Georgia State and blocked a pair of punts.

Trey Knox will look to build off a spectacular Week 1 performance in which he had 6 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was named the Mackey Award tight end of the week.

Arkansas' secondary depth will likely be put to the test due to injuries to Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher. Neither player practiced this week and Sam Pittman has yet to give a definitive timetable for their returns.