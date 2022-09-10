Longhorns get shot at big turnaround

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't recall watching the last time Alabama and Texas met on the field, and most of the Longhorns were too young to remember much of anything about that game.

But to a man, they pretty much all know this about the Crimson Tide's 37-21 victory to win the 2009 season national championship: That's the game where "Colt got hurt."

Three words describe the early injury to standout quarterback Colt McCoy and the ripple effect it had through more than a decade of "What ifs..." within a Texas program that floundered while Alabama established perhaps the greatest dynasty in college football history.

Top-ranked Alabama (1-0) and Texas (1-0) meet for the first time since that January 2010 matchup today. Beat the heavily favored Crimson Tide and Texas could take a huge step in what Longhorns fans hope is a rebuild back into a championship contender.

"Ultimately, this is about us," said Sarkisian, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama when the Tide won the 2020 national championship.

"Teams can sometimes be enamored with an opponent," he said. "We need to be enamored with us."

It's easy to be in awe of Alabama, even at a big brand program like Texas.

The Crimson Tide have last season's Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young, last season's Bronco Nagurski Award winner in linebacker Will Anderson, and more than a decade of crushing opponents under Coach Nick Saban.

That 2010 win over Texas was the first of Saban's six national titles at Alabama. Texas hasn't won even a Big 12 title in that stretch and has fired three head coaches since that game.

Texas has a freshman quarterback in Quinn Ewers, two freshmen starting on the offensive line, and a defense that ranked No. 100 nationally last season. Beat Alabama with a talented but young lineup like this one, and Texas could really take off.

Saban expects to play a Texas team that at least thinks it's ready to take flight.

"When you're playing on the road, you gotta overcome their emotion, their intensity -- the crowd -- all kinds of challenges," Saban said.

It won't be long before this game is a more regular matchup. Texas is set to join the SEC in 2025.

"It's one game," Sarkisian said. "I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is this is going to be the game that is going to define our program.

"It might," Sarkisian said. "It might not."

The game features one Heisman Trophy winner in Young and another player who wants to be in the conversation: Texas pre-season All-American running back Bijan Robinson. The fluid and deceptively fast Robinson ran for 1,127 yards last season before a dislocated elbow forced him to miss most of the last three games. But he'll be running behind a line that starts two freshmen.

Robinson totaled 111 yards and scored twice in Texas' season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.

"Bijan's a great running back. Everybody knows that, everybody sees that. He's quick, elusive, finds holes that not an average back can find," Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said.





AP Top 25 schedule

All times Central

TODAY’S GAMES

(1) Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m.

(2) Georgia vs. Samford, 3 p.m.

(3) Ohio St. vs. Arkansas St., 11 a.m.

(4) Michigan vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.

(5) Clemson vs. Furman, 2:30 p.m.

(6) Texas A&M vs. Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

(7) Oklahoma vs. Kent St., 6 p.m.

(8) Notre Dame vs. Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

(9) Baylor at (21) Brigham Young, 9:15 p.m.

(10) Southern Cal at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

(11) Okla. St. vs. Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

(12) Florida vs. (20) Kentucky, 6 p.m.

(13) Utah vs. S. Utah, 12:30 p.m.

(14) Michigan St. vs. Akron, 3 p.m.

(15) Miami vs. Southern Miss., 11 a.m

(16) Arkansas vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m.

(17) Pittsburgh vs. (24) Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

(18) NC State vs. Charleston So., 11:30 a.m.

(19) Wisconsin vs. Wash. St., 2:30 p.m.

(22) Ole Miss vs. Cent. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

(23) Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

(25) Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.





FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups at an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Top-ranked Alabama (1-0) and Texas (1-0) meet for the first time since 2009 on Saturday. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up on defense against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Top-ranked Alabama (1-0) and Texas (1-0) meet for the first time since 2009 on Saturday. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)



Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, front left, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

