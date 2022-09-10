MAGNET COVE 38, BAPTIST PREP 7

Magnet Cove traveled to Baptist Prep and came away with a win in Little Rock thanks to a two-touchdown night from Luke Harper.

Harper caught a 10-yard pass in the first quarter to give Magnet Cove (2-1) a 14-0 lead after Julius McClellan scored earlier in the quarter. Harper got on the board again in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-0. Carter Tugwell and Evan Meyers each had a rushing touchdown for the Panthers.

The only touchdown for the Eagles (0-3) came in the fourth quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Alex Brooks.