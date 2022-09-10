Malvern QB runs for 5 TDs, passes for another





MALVERN – Cedric Simmons missed the majority of his junior season because of an injury, but he's making up for all that lost time in his final year of high school.

The senior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of offense to lift Malvern to a 48-28 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday night at Claude Mann Stadium.

Simmons carried 17 times for 143 yards and with 5 touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 253 yards and 1 score as the Leopards turned things around the second half after the Rams had all but erased a 20-point, first-half deficit with a big second quarter.

"I thought our heads got down," Malvern Coach J.D. Plumlee said of his team, who watched Lakeside climb within 20-14 by the half. "At halftime, we kind of went old school, went a little Bill Parcells there in the lockerroom and broke some stuff. That kind of got the intensity back up because we knew we could get them."

Simmons may have had a little more incentive to take it to the Rams, too.

He suffered a season-ending leg injury, coincidentally, during the Leopards' 49-14 loss to Lakeside last year, which forced Malvern to alter its offense completely.

There have been no such adjustments for the Leopards with their cat-quick signal-caller back under center.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak in the series for Malvern (3-0), which also got huge performances from several others. Jalen Dupree ran for 151 yards on 24 carries while Dyelon Carradine caught 5 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown for the Leopards.

Jacob Hermosillo was 18-of-31 passing for 223 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception for Lakeside (0-2), which was playing for the first time since Aug. 26. Kyler Wolf added 9 catches for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Malvern appeared well in control after running out to a 20-0 lead following touchdowns on three of its first four possessions.

The Leopards needed just 1:16 to score on the game's first drive, with Dante Cagle sprinting through the middle of the line for a 20-yard touchdown to complete a 70-yard drive.

Malvern increased its lead to 13-0 with 2:51 to go in the first quarter on Simmons' 5-yard score and established a three-touchdown cushion when Carradine hauled in a 99-yard touchdown pass with 10:10 left in the second quarter. Carradine had stopped a promising Rams' drive with an interception in the end zone two plays prior to his long score.

Lakeside would constantly hurt its chances with mistakes throughout the half yet managed to change its fortunes in the second quarter behind Hermosillo.

The junior backup quarterback drove Lakeside inside Malvern's 10 before throwing an interception, but engineered two long, time-consuming marches over the final 10 minutes of the half to slice into their double-digit hole.

Hermosillo finished off a penalty-filled 18-play, 58-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wolf on fourth down with 3:55 to go in the second quarter to cut Malvern's lead to 20-7. Lakeside then avoided disaster on the Leopards' next series when it recovered a fumble following a 44-yard pass from Simmons to Kealon Juneil.

The Rams turned around and went 74 yards in 10 snaps, culminated by a 7-yard scoring toss from Hermosillo to Ben Vincent with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

Simmons put the Leopards back in charge in the third. After Malvern pounced on a Rams' fumble, he scored on a 6-yard run with 5:07 showing to increase the Leopards' advantage to 27-14. After forcing a Lakeside punt on its next series, he darted in for a 10-yard score.

Wolf responded with a 5-yard touchdown run, only to see Simmons counter with a 2-yard score. Vincent then returned the resulting kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, but again, Simmons had a response and essentially sealed it with a bruising 8-yard score with 5:42 remaining.

"He kind of had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder," Plumlee said of Simmons. "It was a year ago against Lakeside when he got hurt, and so we kind of talked about that all week. He had a little something to prove, and it was nice to see that.

"But I can't say enough about our offensive line. We had a couple of false start penalties, some holds we've got to clean up, some bad snaps and that's not like our guys. We've got to clean that up because in a close one-score game, that could be huge."









