Man gets 60-year term for sex assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a girl.

Gary Messick, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual assault.

Messick was arrested Sept. 26, 2021.

A 16-year-old girl said Messick sexually abused her when she was 4 to 8 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. She reported the abuse started with him making her watch pornographic videos with him and escalated to the sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

Messick was interviewed by police and denied the allegations, according to the affidavit. He was interviewed a second time and admitted to engaging in sex acts with the child, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Messick to 60 years in prison.