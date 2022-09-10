Minor league baseball

Travelers 10, Sod Poodles 6

The Arkansas Travelers opened with a run in the first and used a big fifth inning to pick up a victory Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,003 at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas. Shortstop Riley Unroe gave the Travelers the momentum early with a solo home run to center field in the first inning — his eighth of the season.

Arkansas then added to its lead in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by designated hitter Jose Caballero, which scored right fielder Jack Larsen to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead.

First baseman Jack Scheiner and center fielder Cade Marlowe hit home runs in the fifth inning for Arkansas. Scheiner picked up his 21st home run of the season with a three-RBI shot to left field, while Marlowe crushed his 18th home run of the season with two on to give the Travelers a 7-3 lead.

Starting pitcher Taylor Dollard received the win on the mound after allowing 6 runs on 8 hits over 5 innings of work with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Wind Surge 13, Naturals 7

Wichita outhit Northwest Arkansas 16-13 and defended homefield on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,852 at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Naturals outfielder Tyler Gentry finished 2 for 2 at the plate with a solo home run in the first inning — his 16th of the season — to give Northwest Arkansas an early 1-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered with a pair of three-run innings. In the second, third baseman Yunior Severino got things going with a solo home run to left field, catcher Dillion Tatum then followed with an RBI double play and outfielder Will Holland sent an RBI single to left field to give Wichita a 3-1 advantage.

The Wind Surge tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning off thanks to a pair of singles by outfielder Anthony Prato and Holland.

Wichita led 11-2 going into the eighth, but the Naturals came roaring back with a five-run inning. Left fielder John Rave picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice and Gavin Stupienski hit a grand slam, but it wasn’t enough to get past Wichita.