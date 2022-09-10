Murder suspect charged in jailer’s assault

TEXARKANA — A murder suspect awaiting extradition to Arkansas now stands accused of assaulting a Bowie County correctional officer.

Vance Allen Brown, 29, of Texarkana was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of assault on a public servant, Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver said. Brown has been in Bowie County’s custody at Bi-State Detention Center since Aug. 15.

The alleged assault happened Aug. 27, with Brown striking the guard “several times in the face with his fists,” McCarver said. Other correctional officers reportedly subdued Brown.

“The alleged offense was captured on in-house video,” McCarver said.

The correctional officer suffered only minor injuries.

Brown is also wanted by Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on a capital murder warrant in the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street, in the College Hill neighborhood, the morning of Aug. 15 after a neighbor reported finding Nard’s body as he checked in on the man. Based on an initial investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Brown.

A short time later, the Bowie County sheriff’s office found and arrested Brown on Gun Club Road, which is off South Lake Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

Brown has refused extradition, leaving Texarkana police to request an extradition warrant from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office.

Details of the shooting will not be released until Brown is in Arkansas custody and investigators have interviewed him, said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, the department’s public information officer.

However, Brown will first have to answer the assault charge in Texas before being released to Arkansas, Pilgreen said.