



• Facing mounting legal woes, former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani said he won't back down in court -- no matter what his ex-wife says. The former New York mayor, fresh off a Georgia grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Giuliani squared off in court Thursday with another legal nemesis -- former spouse Judith Giuliani. The ex-mayor's ex-wife is suing Giuliani for failure to pay out the terms of their divorce settlement, which was finalized in December 2019. Giuliani said she would have gotten the money already if she had sent him the proper paperwork. "It's literally about three or four payments that amount to $45,000, which I will obviously pay," Giuliani said. "There was no reason for this because I would have paid them had she sent me a correct complaint." Giuliani said it was a "gross exaggeration" that he owes $260,000 as she claims. At a hearing on the matter, Giuliani apologized for not submitting his opposition papers on time. "The only thing I can tell you is that -- it's not much of an excuse -- but I'm being sued in 10 different cases," Giuliani said. On a bench outside the courtroom, the two could be heard arguing over money. Judith Giuliani declined to comment after the hearing. Giuliani quickly turned to other pressing matters, like the Georgia probe, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who had just pleaded innocent to money laundering charges in a courtroom across the street. "Mr. Bannon is without any doubt one of the best examples of political persecution in this country," Giuliani said. "It's outrageous what has been done to him." As for the Georgia investigation, Giuliani said he's ready to move on. "I had a very good experience with them," Giuliani said. "They told me they were very satisfied with my testimony. They thought they had completed it, but I said if you have any more questions ... . I did nothing wrong in Georgia. Did nothing wrong anywhere."

• American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the Booker Prize for fiction. Strout's symphony of everyday lives -- "Oh William!" -- and Everett's powerful novel about racism and police violence, "The Trees," are on a shortlist announced this week for the $58,000 prize. The contenders also include Zimbabwe's NoViolet Bulawayo, for the animal fable "Glory"; Irish writer Claire Keegan's "Small Things Like These"; and "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner -- the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 -- is on the list for "Treacle Walker." Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers' vcareers. The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.





Elizabeth Strout in New York, Jan. 6, 2016. In her new novel, “My Name Is Lucy Barton," the Pulitzer Prize-winning author lets her characters come to life mysteriously, organically, in stray scenes or bits of dialogue that eventually coalesce into a whole. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)







The author Percival Everett, whose new book, “Telephone,” has three different endings, depending on the version you read, at his home in South Pasadena, Calif., April 21, 2020. (Joyce Kim/The New York Times)





