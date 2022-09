NASHVILLE 50, DE QUEEN 21

NASHVILLE -- Quarterback Sloan Perrin accounted for five touchdowns and added a couple of two-point conversions as Nashville (2-1) cruised to a big win over De Queen (0-3).

Perrin completed 8 of 9 passes for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns and added a touchdown on the ground. He also ran for a two-point conversion and threw for another.

Tre Hopkins ran 11 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and Malik Matthews had 57 yards and a score on six carries for the Scrappers.