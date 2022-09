NETTLETON 30, BLYTHEVILLE 25

JONESBORO – Curtez Smith scored four touchdowns, including three in the second half, to help keep Nettleton (3-0) perfect on the year.

Smith scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 5-yard after halftime for the Raiders. The junior finished with 74 yards on the ground and 157 yards receiving.

Maddox Hampton threw for 217 yards while Ke' Andre Pope chipped in with 72 yards rushing for Nettleton.