No. 3 Ohio State runs away from ASU behind Harrison's record-tying 3 touchdowns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A week after Ohio State had to come from behind against Notre Dame, another slow start for the Buckeyes was not necessarily a surprise.

Albeit, that was against the No. 5 team in the nation, not one that finished second-to-last in total defense a year ago.

It was only a matter of time until quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense woke up. And wake up the Buckeyes most certainly did.

With three touchdowns over nine minutes spanning the second and third quarters, No. 3 Ohio State turned their eight-point lead into 29, giving the Buckeyes full control at Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon as they cruised to a 45-12 win. Stroud had his way with the Red Wolf defense, racking up 351 yards while completing 16 of 24 passes with four touchdowns.

Two of Stroud’s touchdowns went to wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who erupted with a pair of Ohio State’s top receivers sidelined, hauling in seven passes for 184 yards and three of Stroud’s touchdowns. It was the second time in his career Harrison logged three touchdown receptions, a mark only matched by Joey Galloway.

ASU (1-1) had its share of opportunities in the second quarter to put pressure on the Buckeyes after the hosts made easy work on their opening two series and opened up a 14-3 lead.

The Red Wolves forced Ohio State (2-0) to kick a short field goal, then jump-started their ensuing drive with a 58-yard pass to a streaking Champ Flemings down the right sideline. But that drive stalled on its next three plays, leading to a Dominic Zvada 38-yard field goal.

ASU continued to find an offensive rhythm after the Buckeyes went three-and-out. A 14-play series over nearly seven minutes brought the Red Wolves into the Ohio State red zone for the first time — only for the Buckeyes to escape with just another Zvada field goal as the damage.

The freshman placekicker added another field goal late in the third quarter, finishing the game a perfect 4-of-4 with a long of 45 yards — his first career collegiate field goals.

Expecting a rout of an overmatched ASU team, the 100,000-plus fans inside Ohio Stadium were unable to relax, holding just a 17-9 advantage with 5:22 until halftime.

Harrison then gave them a bit of breathing room, sprinting past the Red Wolves’ secondary for an easy 42-yard score. Even with the Buckeyes unable to capitalize on an ASU turnover on downs near midfield prior to intermission, Ohio State scored on three of its next four scores to bury the Red Wolves.

ASU quarterback James Blackman was relatively efficient in the face of a Buckeye defense that gave the Red Wolf offensive line fits. Despite two sacks and 12 tackles for loss by Ohio State, Blackman managed 20-of-34 passing for 188 yards — with Flemings grabbing half of those completions for 105 yards.

ASU’s running game, on the other hand, never got off the ground. Seven different rushers tallied just 53 yards on 34 carries, led by Flemings’ 20.

The Red Wolves were also without running back Brian Snead, who was dismissed from Ohio State during his freshman year in Nov. 2019. ASU did not provide a reason for his absence, but a Buckeyes spokesman confirmed that students who are dismissed from the university are not allowed to return to campus without permission from the school.