GOLF Lee6 finds her form

Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year on Friday with a 9-under 63 that gave her a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati. Lee6 has gone three years since her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 26-year-old South Korean hasn’t contended since Singapore at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She was at 13-under 131, one ahead of Janet Lin of China, who had a 68. Ally Ewing had six consecutive birdies on the front nine and shot 64, leaving her two behind. Maria Fassi, the big-hitting former University of Arkansas golfer who has struggled to keep it in the short grass, followed a 68 with a 66 and was three behind, along with Sarah Kemp of Australia (68). Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is at 5-under 139 after a 71 on Friday. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 3-under 141 overall. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is also at 3-under 141 after a round of 70 on Friday. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) fired a 73 on Friday and missed the cut at even par 144.

Two share Classic lead

Bernhard Langer holed out for eagle from 76 yards on the opening hole and shot his age for the second time this year with a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead with Padraig Harrington in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Langer turned 65 two weeks ago. He shot a 64 in the Chubb Classic earlier in the year. Harrington, the three-time major champion and most recent Ryder Cup captain for Europe, played bogey-free at Norwood Hills. Ernie Els, Jose Maria Olazabal and Steven Alker were in the group at

66. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is only two shots back after a 4-under 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) stands at 3-under 68. Little Rock’s Glen Day struggled with a 5-over 76.

MOTOR SPORTS Nemechek wins in Kansas

John Hunter Nemechek chased down Carson Hocevar over the final laps at Kansas Speedway on Friday night, passing him as the white flag flew and Hocevar ran out of fuel in his last-gasp chance at advancing in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Hocevar coasted across in second place but needed the win to advance. Nemechek’s late pass allowed Christian Eckes to sneak into the final playoff spot, while three-time series champion Matt Crafton also was eliminated. Ryan Preece finished third while playoff contenders Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five. Hocevar’s team gambled with strategy by going to the pits early in the final stage, putting him in front with about 30 laps left but on tires that were much older than just about everyone else. And when Nemechek got fresh tires, the No. 4 quickly began tracking Hocevar down, biting away about a second per lap during a long green-flag run to the finish.

BASEBALL Peralta placed on IL

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder. Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville. Peralta (4-3, 3.45 ERA) has made 15 starts. He gave up no runs and no hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings Thursday.

FOOTBALL Ragnow questionable

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is listed as questionable for Sunday’s NFL opener with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ragnow (Razorbacks) was a limited participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session with a groin injury.

Lazard unlikely for opener

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. The Packers lost much of their firepower at wide receiver when two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable as they return from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.

Titans, safety reach deal

The Tennessee Titans and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not announced. The Titans open the season Sunday by hosting the New York Giants. Hooker is going into his fourth season, having started 15 of 44 games since Tennessee drafted him out of Iowa in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 119 tackles, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in three seasons.

Jets’ LT out vs. Ravens

New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown will miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least a few weeks. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday the team was still gathering medical information on Brown’s shoulder, but acknowledged there’s a chance the 37-year-old offensive lineman could end up on injured reserve. That would sideline him for at least four games. George Fant will slide from right tackle to left and start Sunday in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick, will start at right tackle.

VOLLEYBALL BYU reverses ban on fan

An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim. BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match on Friday, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete. The school said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event, including athletic department personnel and student-athletes from both schools, event security and management and fans who were in the arena. It also reviewed audio and video recordings and raw footage from the match. As a result of the investigation, the university said it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused. Duke Athletic Director Nina King issued a statement standing by Richardson and the rest of her team.