100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1922

• The sun rose this morning on at least one less boll weevil in the state of Arkansas than it sat on yesterday. The deceased is a solitary specimen of the species which appeared last night in the editorial room of the Gazette and after a brief sojourn turned up a large collection of toes and died. It was identified by several local cotton men. The insect carried with her to the grave the explanation of her visit.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- The hot dog business is booming for Harvey Hewitt, Pine Bluff's traveling concessionaire, so he has expanded his business to include a fleet of motorcycles. Hewitt, a perfect physical specimen at 60, managed to turn a friendly suggestion into an expanding, profitable business. He had learned the concession business as executive secretary and manager of the Southeast Arkansas District Livestock Show here, but in 1968 a friend suggested he put his good food on the road.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1997

• The University of Central Arkansas won approval Tuesday for its first doctoral program, ending a three-year battle with state higher education officials. The doctoral program in physical therapy will be only the sixth in the country. "We do not anticipate this offering of a doctoral program to change the nature of the institution," [UCA President Winfred] Thompson said. "We've been very cautious in addition of new programs. Our focus is to improve the quality of programs." The state Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the program 11-1 at a special meeting. Board member Georgia Elrod of Siloam Springs opposed it.

10 years ago

Sept. 10, 2012

• The family of an airman killed in Afghanistan was presented Saturday with a Silver Star for his heroism under fire in the minutes before his death. Senior Airman Bradley R. Smith, 24, of Little Rock, was killed by an improvised explosive device Jan. 3, 2010, in Kandahar Province while he and an Army medic who was also killed were recovering the body of a soldier killed in an earlier explosion that sparked the battle. Smith would have turned 27 on Tuesday. His widow, Tiffany, and his parents received his Silver Star in a ceremony at Tri-Township Park in Troy, Ill., on Saturday. The Silver Star is the third-highest combat medal awarded by the military and given in recognition for gallantry in action. "We are so proud of Brad and what he did that day, and we are so proud to have been part of his life," said Gary Smith, his father. "There were others who gave their life before him ... and others who will yet give their lives ... and our heart goes out to all those families."