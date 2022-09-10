OTHERS SAY: After Elizabeth’s death, an unanticipated outpouring of grief

It's complicated. That's how a couple might explain a relationship that's closer than its history would suggest it should be. It also could describe the relationship between the United States and Britain. Witness the admiration for Queen Elizabeth II expressed by many Americans after her death Thursday.

The leader of a country that didn't want our nation to exist was mourned as if she were an American, too.

Philadelphia has a cherished memory of Elizabeth of when she visited our city in 1976 and left a 10-ton replica of the Liberty Bell to commemorate this country's Bicentennial. She said Britons should also celebrate Independence Day because the American Revolution taught her country a valuable lesson.

"We lost the American colonies because we lacked the statesmanship to know the right time and the manner of yielding, what is impossible to keep," the queen said. She didn't mention the War of 1812, which showed that lesson wasn't learned quickly. But after World War II, Elizabeth successfully guided her country's transition from a colonial power to a trusted world leader.

Upon Elizabeth's death, her eldest son immediately became King Charles III. His challenge--as titular leader of a nation that clings to the pomp and circumstance of royalty even as it questions its monarchy's continuation--will be great. Charles must be the public face that reassures Britons when Parliament seems to be failing them, especially with Russia's Vladimir Putin seemingly pushing Europe toward another world war with his invasion of Ukraine.

For now, he and his family will be given time to mourn his mother, who will long be remembered not only by them but the world.