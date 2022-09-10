PREP FOOTBALL: Charleston holds off Ozark

CHARLESTON -- Charleston scored three touchdowns in the final 14 minutes and overcame a sloppy first half and untimely errors to claim a 34-20 win over rival Ozark on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers turned the ball over four times, including a late fourth-quarter kickoff muff, but were able to fend off Ozark behind big defensive stops and milking the clock.

"It was definitely ugly," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "That's about all we can say. You can't play much worse and win. I'm thankful that our kids didn't give up in the fourth quarter when we had to run the ball, and they knew we were going to run the ball, we were able to dominate the line of scrimmage. That was big."

Ozark took its first lead when quarterback Landon Wright hit Parker Stane for a 5-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-4 from the Charleston 6.

The Tigers took the next drive deep into Ozark territory, but a fumble recovery by Ozark's Brayden Miner kept Charleston off the board. The next Tigers' possession, Hillbillies safety Koby Wilbanks picked off Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott, forcing the third Tigers turnover of the half, the second in a row from the red zone.

Just when it seemed the first half theme would be squandered opportunities for Charleston, the Tigers flipped the narrative when the Charleston defense created havoc of its own.

The Tigers forced pressure on Ozark quarterback Landon Wright, causing an intentional grounding in his end zone, scoring Charleston a safety.

Charleston returned the ensuing punt into the Hillbillies' territory, and were able to orchestrate a nine-play, 41-yard drive, which ended with Scott bouncing a quarterback keeper into the end zone for a go-ahead score with one second left the half.

"That drive was really important," Scott said. "I feel like we just had to get momentum there. Punching that in after the safety, that just swung all the momentum on our side going into half. We felt pretty good after that and were fired up and ready to go in the second half, knowing we could fix all those sloppy mistakes we had in the first half and do it with a lead."

Charleston took a 9-7 lead into halftime despite turning the ball over three times in Ozark territory. The forced intentional grounding, May said, was crucial.

"That play was big, really big," May said. "If we didn't make them turn the ball over there, it's a lot different game because Ozark did a great job. It gave us some points and momentum there before the half all at once."

After Bryton Ketter made a 33-yard field goal to extend the Tigers' lead to 12-7 early in the third quarter, the Hillbillies responded.

On the first Ozark snap of the half, Wright flipped a shovel pass to Eli Masingale, who ran 80 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was missed, but Ozark took a 13-12 lead.

Later in the quarter, Scott dodged a tackle and completed a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Reese Merechka. He followed with a successful 2-point conversion pass to Tyton Jones to put Charleston up by seven with 1:29 left in the third.

Ozark rolled the dice early in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 1 from their 29, the Hillbillies went for it, and Wright was stuffed on a quarterback keeper. Three plays later Scott hit Bryton Ketter for a 28-yard touchdown pass, putting Charleston up two scores.

The Hillbillies cut it to a one-possession game shortly after. A 1-yard touchdown run by Eli Masingale capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive for Ozark, closing the gap to 27-20.

Charleston could not handle the ensuing kickoff, and Ozark recovered. But a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed back the Hillbillies, who punted.

Charleston then milked roughly three minutes of clock and punctuated the drive with a Ketter 20-yard insurance touchdown.

"That was huge by the offensive linemen," May said of the drive. "It showed a lot of character by them, knowing that even though Ozark knew we were going to run it, we could still drive it down there and score."

Scott combined for four touchdowns with passing 180 yards and 141 on the ground.