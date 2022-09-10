PREP FOOTBALL: Mighty Mounties flex their muscles in home opener

ROGERS -- There's been some lean years where Rogers struggled mightily after its school district split into two high schools.

But those lean years appear to be over for the Mounties, who are now mighty, as in mighty good.

Rogers improved to 3-0 after beating Farmington 52-39 Friday at Whitey Smith Stadium. Farmington put up a good fight after falling behind 17-0 but quick strikes by the Mounties or mistakes from the Cardinals contributed to their defeat.

Rogers intercepted three passes in the second half, including a a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cam Cunningham to put the Mounties ahead 45-27.

"I knew it was an out route and that I could jump it quick," said Cunningham, a sophomore. "I saw some blockers and I ran as fast as I could so I could get there (the end zone).

Rogers finished 9-3 last season, their best season since 2006 when the Mounties reached the state finals before losing to Fort Smith Southside on a last-second field goal. That momentum has carried over and Rogers fans filled Whitey Smith Stadium for its home-opener against Class 5A Farmington, which was 2-0 with wins over Class 6A Greenbrier and Class 7A Springdale Har-Ber.

Rogers fans were eager to see their team up close after the Mounties began their season with road wins at Little Rock Southwest and Tulsa Bishop Kelley. Rogers combined for 98 points in those games and the Mounties kept their fans entertained with 52 against Farmington.

The energy was terrific, especially with rows and rows of Rogers students who filled nearly a whole section , where the front row consisted of young people wearing S.M.A.T. (Senior Mountie Attack Team) shirts. That's the area Rogers' players who rushed to celebrate minutes after the final buzzer.

"It was amazing," Cunningham sad. "It's the best atmosphere I've ever been in. I'm glad I was able to do some things to benefit the team."

Judging by Friday's performance, chances are Cunningham will be doing a lot this season to help his team.

Farmington fell behind 17-0 before Russell Hodge scored on a long touchdown run for the Cardinals. But the excitement on the Farmington had not yet died down when Tye Cunningham weaved past defenders and returned the kickoff for a touchdown for Rogers.

Cameron Vanzant connected with Luke Elsik for a long touchdown pass before Rogers answered right back when Cunningham took a short pass and scored to put Rogers ahead 31-14.

Buzz kill, football style.

Farmington scored again and had a chance to close the gap even more but Rogers blocked a field goal to keep the Cardinals down 31-21 in the third quarter. Dane Williams then scored on a quarterback keeper to complete a 10-play drive and increase Rogers' lead to 38-21.

Another buzz kill, for sure, for Farmington, a good team that will do well in the revamped 5A-West Conference. The Cardinals will have extra time with a week off to clean up their mistakes before opening conference play at Harrison Sept. 23.

As for Rogers, is anyone going to tell the Mounties they're not good to challenge for a conference championship this year? I certainly won't say it and the Mounties will also have a week before before opening league play against Fort Smith Southside on Sept. 23.