PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville cruises past FS Northside





FORT SMITH -- The Fayetteville Bulldogs were nearly perfect and almost flawless on Friday night.

The Bulldogs scored on their first five possessions, including all four in the first half, and romped past Northside, 42-21, at Mayo-Thompson Stadium as both teams wrapped up nonconference play.

Fayetteville (2-1) opens 7A-West play on Sept. 23 against Bentonville West at Harmon Field.

Northside (1-2) begins 7A-Central play with consecutive road games at Bryant on Sept. 23 and at Little Rock Central to close the month.

The Bulldogs finished with 586 yards on 70 plays and 27 first downs on Friday in a balanced offensive display.

Junior quarterback Drake Lindsey was 21-of-25 passing for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Power running backs Christian Setzer and J.J. Harjo both went over the 100-yard mark with Setzer rushing 21 times for 124 yards and 2 scores and Harjo adding 15 carries for 108 yards and a score to pace an offense that rushed for 330 yards.

"Everybody lines up and wants us to stop throwing the ball," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "It was good to be able to put that on video and for our guys to have that kind of success on the offensive side running the ball."

The Bulldogs were perfect in the first half, scoring on all four first-half possessions, driving 80, 71, 66 and 68 yards to take a 28-7 lead.

Lindsey was 15-of-16 passing in the opening half for 184 yards and touchdowns to sophomore Jaison Delemar of 4 yards for a 7-0 lead and to Kaylon Morris of 9 yards for the halftime cushion.

Harjo scored on a 2-yard burst for a 14-7 lead with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Setzer scored on a 4-yard run for a 21-7 lead with 7:16 left in the half.

"We were pretty efficient on both sides, offense and defense," Dick said. "At the half, we were 15-of-16 throwing the ball. Defensively, we played really, really well. They got us out of couple of jams."

Northside tied the game at 7-7 on its second possession with Pum Savoy hitting Cam Massey deep across the middle for a 77-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the quarter.

Aside from that drive, Fayetteville's defense limited Northside to 26 plays for 94 yards in the opening half.

"The second half wasn't perfect but it was better than last week so that's another positive sign for these young guys, these young players taking another step," Dick said. "We will continue with that growth and continue with those guys to get better. It was a great night, and I'm happy for our kids, and obviously our school and our community."

Fayetteville made it five for five on scoring drives, taking the second-half kickoff and going 80 yards on 11 plays. Lindsey capped the series with a 10-yard strike to Morris crossing the back of the end zone with 6:51 left in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead.

"They came out ready to play and we didn't," Northside Coach Felix Curry said. "We couldn't get a handle on it, and they couldn't do anything wrong."

Fayetteville missed a 28-yard field goal attempt on its sixth series on the third play of the final quarter.

Northside responded with an 80-yard drive with Savoy throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to DaMari Smith, who was bottled up for a loss before breaking away and streaking down the Northside sideline for the score.

Setzer added a 3-yard touchdown run for Fayetteville, and sophomore Jaiden Youngblood scored on a 61-yard touchdown run for Northside for the final score.

Northside finished with a season-low 373 yards but managed little on the ground with Savoy throwing for 264 yards.

Fayetteville forced Northside to punt on the opening drive of the game, gave up the touchdown on the second series, held on downs after consecutive sacks by Bo Nolen and Brooks Yurachek, held on downs again on the next drive set up by a third-down sack by Landon Jones and held right before the half on Northside's final first-half drive.

"We did some things that were real positive," Dick said. "We're happy with where we are but not content with where we are."









Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey throws a touchdown pass to Jaison Delemar on Friday during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 42-21 victory over the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. Lindsey went 21-of-25 passing for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory. More photos at arkansasonline.com/910fhsfsn/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





