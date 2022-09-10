PREP FOOTBALL: Omolo leads Conway past Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo accounted for five touchdowns as Conway cruised past Springdale 51-14 on Friday night at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

The Wampus Cats (2-0) led 20-0 after one quarter and 42-7 at halftime.

Omolo threw four touchdown passes of 34, 22, 40 and 64 yards in the first half.

"He's been in our system for two years," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "He started every game as a sophomore last year. I think he feels very comfortable. He's got plenty of weapons around him and disperses the ball real well. He's very calm and collected."

"They're a really solid football team all the way around," Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said. "I don't think they have any weak spots. We've got to focus on the Springdale Bulldogs and what we can control."

With Springdale (0-3) down 35-0, Springdale senior Zamarion Manuel returned a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown with 1:47 left before halftime.

A wide-open Cris O'Neal hauled in the 64-yarder from Omolo to put Conway ahead 42-7 at intermission.

Omolo ran for a 1-yard touchdown, starting the scoring with 9:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Junior safety Jonah Cecil returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown for the Wampus Cats to make it 13-0 two minutes later, and quick-striking Conway was in control.

"We talked about Springdale and the tradition they have here at home," Fimple said. "We wanted to make sure we got after it as soon as we got off the bus."

Springdale quarterback Marcus Shepherd, a sophomore, came off the bench and hit senior Junior Reyna on a 31-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Chris Cortez's PAT made it 42-14.

"Hasn't ever taken a varsity snap before, and he went in there and did a good job and wasn't scared or intimidated," Hobbs said of Shepherd. "That was good to see."