PREP FOOTBALL: Williams fires three TD passes, runs for another as Rogers (3-0) turns back Farmington





ROGERS -- Dane Williams is the son of a football coach, so it's understandable that he'd keep his emotions in check even after a big victory.

Covered in sweat, but composed following Rogers' 52-29 win against Farmington in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night, Williams praised the play of his offensive line and receivers while deflecting the kudos coming his way after the game.

"Our receivers played great and our O-line was kicking butt and they were dominating," Williams said. "We have to work on some things, especially pre-snap reads so that I know where to go with the ball, but I thought our receivers and our O-line played really great."

Williams also played exceptional in leading the Mounties to a 3-0 start heading into their bye week. The junior first-year starter was 16-of-22 passing for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns, and added a rushing score.

The game was filled with big plays and even bigger momentum swings. It also included 37 combined penalties.

The Mounties grabbed an early 10-0 lead by getting a 33-yard field goal from JT Miller and, after a fumble recovery by Braxton Lindsey, Williams hit Jansen Garner on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 6:343 left in the first quarter.

By the time the first quarter horn sounded, the Mounties were up 24-7 as Williams hit Mabry Verser on a 32-yard scoring pass and Tye Cunningham added a 97-yard kickoff return after Farmington (2-1) had cut the margin to 17-7.

It was a big night for the Cunningham brothers. Tye Cunningham, a senior, later added a 68-yard scoring pass from Williams, and younger brother Cam Cunningham intercepted a Farmington pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

"Tye Cunningham was big-time for us tonight," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "He ended up having to go play a bunch of corner tonight. He starts for us at receiver and we just missed him on a couple of other opportunities. But he had a heck of a game. He's a basketball guy and we got him out of the gym, but he's playing really well. Both brothers scored tonight, so that was good."

The Cardinals were their own worst enemy at times, committing 19 penalties with five of those being ineligible linemen downfield along with several 15-yard infractions.

Farmington, playing two classifications above its Class 5A level, had its chances to get back in the game. Quarterback Cameron Vanzant connected with Luke Elsik on an 81-yard score to pull the Cardinals within 24-14, then gave up a 68-yard score two plays later to trail 31-14.

The Cardinals pulled within 31-21 at halftime when Vanzant hit Peyton Funk on a 10-yard scoring pass. They then took their opening possession of the third quarter from their 26 to the Rogers 2. But two motion penalties moved the Cardinals back to the 10 and a 27-yard field-goal try was blocked.

Rogers then drove 74 yards in 10 plays, capped by Williams' 1-yard scoring run for a 38-21 lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter and Farmington never was able to close the gap. The Mounties intercepted Vanzant twice in the fourth quarter and Jacob Jenkins put the game out of reach with a 55-yard scoring run late in the game.





