PULASKI ACADEMY 35, RUSSELLVILLE 17

RUSSELLVILLE -- Pulaski Academy fell behind 7-0 early in its first Class 6A conference game, but the Bruins (3-0, 1-0 6A-West) rebounded to take down Russellville (0-3, 0-1) at Cyclone Stadium behind Kenny Jordan's two rushing touchdowns.

The game was the 6A-West conference opener for both teams.

Pulaski Academy moved up in classification for the 2022-24 cycle after winning three consecutive Class 5A state championships and seven of the last eight titles.