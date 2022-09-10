Rivian shares up 11% on venture news

Rivian Automotive Inc. just added nearly $3 billion to its market capitalization -- in a day -- and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy.

The upstart and Mercedes-Benz Group AG will join forces to build large electric vans in Europe "in a few years," the team announced Thursday, sending Rivian shares soaring by 11%, their biggest jump in four months.

A friendship with a competitor is nothing new for Rivian. One reason investors were high on the company when it went public a year ago was the way General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. raced to partner with the up-and-comer as it secured major backing from Amazon.com Inc.

One of Ford's senior-most executives at the time later bragged about "stealing" a promising investment from its Detroit-based nemesis at the 11th hour.

There's another "blast from the past" element to this from Mercedes's perspective, as Baird analyst Ben Kallo put it in a note to clients Friday.

The former Daimler AG, renamed this year to Mercedes-Benz Group, played a critical role in helping Tesla Inc. get off the ground by acquiring a stake during the recent financial crisis and buying drivetrains from the company to power Mercedes hatchbacks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has described that deal as fundamental to the company surviving its early struggles.

There's a lot left to unpack about this new partnership -- how and why it came together, what it means and who wins and loses. Here are a few thoughts and questions to ponder:

CONSERVING CASH

In the months before and after its blockbuster initial public offering in November, Rivian was furiously hiring and building out its sales and service operations to support its growth ambitions. Those have been held up by the company's plant in Normal, Ill., which isn't assembling nearly as many R1T trucks, R1S SUVs and Amazon delivery vehicles as hoped.

Supply chain woes are plaguing all of the auto industry but hitting inexperienced companies particularly hard.

While Rivian still had $15.5 billion in the bank at the end of June, management has made several moves lately to be more capital-efficient amid rising costs and concern about a global downturn. The joint venture with Mercedes will be a cheaper way to enter the European market and boost the company's credibility with suppliers and prospective customers that might otherwise have been skittish.

A lot of Rivian's cash is also already earmarked for other expensive projects. It has yet to break ground on a $5 billion factory near Atlanta, and executives have said the amount the company has on hand offers just enough runway to get to the start of production of the mid-price car to be built at that plant by 2025.

Burden-sharing with Mercedes may also reflect how difficult it's become for companies in the electric vehicle sector to raise capital, D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky wrote in an email. In a July memo to staff about cutting 6% of Rivian's workforce, CEO RJ Scaringe noted that global capital markets were tightening.

"We need to be able to continue to grow and scale without additional financing in this macro environment," he wrote.

FORD TIES

After Ford worked so hard to beat GM to the punch in linking up with Rivian, the relationship has taken many curious twists and turns.

First, Joe Hinrichs, the former Ford president who played a leading role in brokering the partnership, abruptly retired and left Rivian's board. Soon thereafter, the companies called off plans that had been announced three months earlier to jointly develop the first fully electric Lincoln model.

Alexandra Ford English, the great-great granddaughter of founder Henry Ford, replaced Hinrichs as a Rivian director but didn't stay for long. Yet another replacement stepped down leading up to Rivian's initial public offering, leaving Ford without a board seat.

Ford and Rivian have been relatively mum about their future together. Now the former, which still owns a 9.6% stake in the latter, may end up with more formidable competition in the commercial vehicle business that is a huge point of pride and emphasis for Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The automaker announced plans just this week to start selling the electric version of its best-selling European delivery van, the E-Transit Custom, roughly a year from now.

Amazon has a contract with Rivian for 100,000 electric vans due by the end of the decade. It also buys vans from Ford, Mercedes and others, and has to look beyond just Rivian for electric last-mile delivery options.