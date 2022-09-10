SAU’s opener no shock to new coach

Building blocks was the premise of what Southern Arkansas University Coach Brad Smiley had in mind when he took over the program last winter.

The Louisiana native had no way of knowing the Muleriders would take that to heart literally in their first game under him.

SAU (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) rode an overpowering blocking performance from its offensive line to run up 375 yards on the ground in a 62-31 dismantling of Northwestern Oklahoma State last week.

That dominant effort was exactly what Smiley said he was hoping to see out of his Muleriders, who registered their highest single-game point total in nearly eight years.

"[SAU's play] didn't necessarily surprise me," said Smiley, who's looking to make it two-for-two today when SAU plays at Southwestern Oklahoma State. "But honestly, you've got to think that was our first ballgame with me as the head coach. I've been seeing these guys in a practice format, and their attitudes have been great. It was just that feeling of, 'Can we go out there in a game situation and put together four quarters of what we're asking them to do.'

" 'Can they play the game the way we ask them to play it?" And I thought our guys did a really great job."

Great was about the best way to sum up SAU in its opener, namely on offense.

Jariq Scales ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and 2 touchdowns, while Jonathan Lewis and Kadyn Roach each had touchdown runs while rushing for 76 and 74 yards, respectively.

In addition, quarterback O.B. Jones was 10-of-16 passing for 216 yards and threw 2 touchdown passes to Cole Williams and one each to Micah Small and Dekendrick Bender.

But that impressive outing, particularly along the front line, was in the works long before it actually unfolded.

During Smiley's introductory news conference in December, he expressed that he did his due diligence in learning about the Mulerider program and its traditions. He also noted that he'd built long-lasting relationships in the past with people, from former coaches to ex-players, that were associated with SAU, yet didn't realize it until he was hired.

Those previously established associations indirectly served as building blocks for the abundance of new connections he's made since he set foot on campus. But Smiley also made it known during that same news conference that he intended for his team to be dominant and physical.

The Muleriders were unquestionably that against the Rangers.

"We played great team defense, great team offense," Smiley said. "We played really fast, and that was the thing that I was most pleased with. Our guys were flying around, and I thought we were certainly the most physical team. And I think somewhere, probably early in the third quarter, we finally broke [Northwestern Oklahoma State's] will.

"That's when the game turned into the final that it ended up being."

Smiley wouldn't mind a duplicate showing from his Muleriders today in Weatherford, Okla., against a team eager to put a stop to a lengthy losing streak.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-1, 0-1) has dropped 13 consecutive games since 2019. The last time the Bulldogs won was on Nov. 2 of that year when they beat Southern Nazarene 28-7.

But in last week's 30-13 loss to Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma State gave itself a chance to end that drought. The Bulldogs played the Reddies tough for three quarters until Henderson State took over in the fourth.

"I really think they've got good team speed," Smiley said of the Bulldogs. "They fly around, they play extremely hard, and they might be the only team in the league that's younger than us. Where we've got four seniors in the two-deep, they've got one listed. But they try to mix it up, some even and odd, and try to be very versatile, especially on defense.

"They probably didn't go as fast as I thought they'd go against Henderson because [Southwestern Oklahoma State Coach] Josh [Kirkland] is an up-tempo guy. But we've got to stick to the plan, and that's to go out and be the most physical, dominant football team and play with great fundamentals. It's our longest trip of the year, but we're excited about it."