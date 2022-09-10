SHERIDAN 31, SEARCY 27

SEARCY – Blain Shumate rushed 14 times for a game-high 126 yards and 1 touchdown as Sheridan (1-1) held on.

Jarrett Atchley had 115 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored 2 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets, who led 24-14 at halftime and 31-14 in the third quarter before Searcy (0-2) rallied late. C.J. Dollarhide also scored a touchdown for Sheridan.

Demetrick Johnson ran 20 times for 119 yards and 1 touchdown to lead the Lions. Tyler Strickland and Chandler Stinson also scored for Searcy.