Siloam Springs business celebrates Lincoln woman who shows kindness through letters, cards

LINCOLN -- Monday is National Day of Encouragement and the company DaySpring in Siloam Springs especially wants to highlight a young lady in Lincoln who sends greeting cards and notes to encourage others.

Kathleen Benefield, branch manager with DaySpring, said company representatives read an article about Allison Bond in the newspaper and saw followup stories about her on other media.

Bond, 25, of Lincoln, likes to write poems and letters. She started writing penpals and others when she was home from school during the covid pandemic and looking for something to do.

By June 2021, she had sent out more than 800 letters and cards. She then reached 1,000 cards or notes but has lost count since then of the total.

"I sent out 10 this morning, and two weeks ago, I sent out 100," Bond said by telephone last week.

She said her mission is to help people by spreading God's love. She is the founder of KTLM (Kindness Through Letters Mission). Her mission would not be possible without people who help her with the cost of stamps, she added.

DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, so the company was interested in the "greeting part" about Bond's mission, Benefield said.

DaySpring sent Bond free cards when company representatives first heard about her project. They also are going to send her free cards for the National Day of Encouragement.

"She's an inspiring young lady, and the story is inspiring to us," Benefield said. "We're excited to see a young person taking it up not only as a hobby, but it's what she's doing with her life."

Benefield added, "We wanted to come alongside her and encourage her the way she encourages others."

DaySpring is going to send out free cards with all its orders this month and have free cards available in retail stores that sell DaySpring cards.

A smile, a card and other gestures of kindness spread encouragement and hope, Benefield said.

"What's unique about a card," she said, "is that it impacts both the giver and the recipient."

The person sending the card and the one receiving it are able to share the same message of hope or encouragement, she said, adding, "It touches two people with the message."

Bond finds that to be true in her case. She said sending cards, notes, poems and letters has helped her anxiety and made her calmer.

DaySpring also has a free video greeting card that people can download by going to www.hallmark.com/dayspring/.