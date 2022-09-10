Smyly limits Giants to one hit in seven innings

CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs' 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.

"It's definitely nice to feel confident and be in sync with your mechanics and trust your stuff," Smyly said. "Not every team has this kind of support."

Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth consecutive loss.

After Smyly (6-8) left in the eighth, Manuel Rodriguez gave up Evan Longoria's bases-loaded ground rule double to kill a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Giants starter Carlos Rodon (12-8) struck out 11 in the 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits.

"That pitch, I would like back," Rodon said about the slider Gomes knocked out of the park after fouling off three pitches to stay in the box. "He battled and got the pitch count up there."

MARLINS 6, METS 3 Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but New York could not erase an early deficit and lost to Miami. Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3 Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit home runs and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep Philadelphia in playoff position with a victory over Washington. Phillies reliever Brand Hand failed to earn a save in the ninth when he put two runners on and was pulled for Nick Nelson with two outs. Nelson retired .188 hitter Riley Adams on a grounder to earn his first save in the majors.

PIRATES 8, CARDINALS 2 Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis to keep the Cardinals from stretching their lead atop the NL Central. Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie's longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12 for 26 (.462) with 2 home runs, 2 triples and 2 doubles during the streak.

REDS 8, BREWERS 2 TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-5) pitched eight strong innings and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 13, DIAMONDBACKS 10 Elias Diaz broke a 10-10 tie with a three-run home run in the ninth inning to finish with seven RBI and give Colorado a victory over Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 3 Jeremy Pena hit a home run and Chas McCormick had a two-run shot in the seventh inning that helped Houston to a victory over Los Angeles.

BLUE JAYS 4, RANGERS 3 Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and playoff-contending Toronto beat Texas, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat.

ORIOLES 3, RED SOX 2 Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston. It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2 Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena each had three hits and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay held off New York.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 2 Eric Haase hit two home runs, Jeimer Candelario also homered and both drove in three runs as Detroit routed Kansas City.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Miami 6, NY Mets 3

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

LA Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 4, NY Yankees 2

Houston 4, LA Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland at Minnesota, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Seattle, (n)





Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) celebrates with manager David Ross, right, at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)



Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes (7) celebrates with manager David Ross, right, at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)



San Francisco Giants starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)



San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon wipes his forehead after giving up a two-run home run to Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

