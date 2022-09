SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 44, HEBER SPRINGS 6

HEBER SPRINGS -- Class 5A Southside Batesville (2-1) ran for 445 yards and had 502 total yards in a win over Class 4A Heber Springs (0-2).

Seth Case ran 15 times for 242 yards and two scores for the Southerners.

Colby Harris, Luis Calhoun and Chase Duncan added rushing touchdowns for Southside.