Southwest steps up to beat Rogers Heritage





After small steps in its first two years of existence, Little Rock Southwest took a giant step Friday night at Gryphon Stadium behind a giant performance from junior halfback Jabron Lewis.

Lewis rushed 34 times for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns, scored 3 two-point conversions and threw a 94-yard touchdown pass as Southwest beat Rogers Heritage 30-29 in a Class 7A nonconference game in Little Rock.

It marked the first home victory in school history for Southwest, which opened in 2020, and its second on the field after beating 7A-Central rival Little Rock Central 6-0 on the road last fall. Southwest finished 0-7 in 2020, with three games cancelled because of covid-19. The Gryphons (1-1) are .500 for the first time in their brief history.

"We're getting better," said third-year Southwest Coach Daryl Patton, who led 7A-West power Fayetteville to four state championships. "We're young. We've got 10 seniors. So, that's what I've got to tell our kids all the time. I'm like, 'Believe the process; I've done this before.' We've just got to keep grinding, keep coming. We've got about 70 on the team and we've got everybody here. They've got to come to practice to play. There's some commitment there."

Leading 30-29, Southwest used 11 consecutive running plays from its Pro-T formation – the roots trace to the Dead-T scheme of famed Cabot Coach Mike Malham – to help drain the final 8:54 of clock time and topple its first 7A-West program. The Gryphons finished with 406 total yards, including 298 rushing. Lewis led the way, combining power and speed on touchdown runs of 40 and 23 yards in the first half and 4 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Southwest trailed 21-14 at halftime, but Lewis sparked a second-half offensive surge with a 94-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Marquise Roberts on the third play from scrimmage. The 6-1, 190-pound Lewis, on a pitch sweep around right end, pulled up and found Roberts open near the Southwest 40. Lewis then ran for two points to give Southwest its first lead, 22-21, with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter.

The Gryphons extended the advantage to 30-21 on Lewis' 4-yard touchdown run and two-point run with 10:33 remaining.

"He's D-I," Patton said. "I've told people that for a year. Tonight was his breakout game. He's grown up. He's running tougher. As a sophomore last year, he was a little more wanting to go outside. Now, he's running inside. He's got 4.4 speed. The sky's the limit. I'm awfully proud of him. Awfully proud of the offensive line. Those guys did a great job tonight."

Heritage (2-1) was led by junior tailback Amere Dingle, who rushed 23 times for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns (8, 20 and 61 yards). Dingle's 61-yard touchdown run and two-point pass by senior quarterback Carter Hensley pulled the War Eagles within 30-29 with 8:54 remaining.

Heritage, bidding to go 3-0 for the first time in a decade, never managed another offensive play and finished with 309 total yards.

"Our defense played lights out the last two games," first-year Heritage Coach Eric Munoz said. "We just needed them to make a stop and just didn't get it done. As coaches, we've got to coach them better. We've got to prepare them better. And that's what we're going to do."









Gallery: Rogers Heritage at LR Southwest football







