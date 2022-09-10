Special teams play looms large today

FAYETTEVILLE - Seems the South Carolina Gamecocks likely will run into trouble against Arkansas yet in special ways could bedevil the Razorbacks

Both 1-0 teams play their SEC opener at 11 a.m. today on ESPN at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Coach Shane Beamer's unranked Gamecocks of the SEC East won their season-opener, 35-14 last Saturday in Columbia, S.C. hosting Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference. They did so netting but 79 yards rushing on 32 carries.

South Carolina's rushing defense allowed 200 Georgia State yards on 40 carries.

That doesn't bode well against Arkansas advancing from 19th to 16th in the Associated Press poll. Coach Sam Pittman's SEC West Razorbacks advanced by defeating then 23rd-ranked Cincinnati, 31-24 last Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas netted 224 yards rushing on 45 carries and limited the visiting Bearcats to 113 yards rushing on 31 totes.

The Gamecocks' offensive line and running backs took the brunt of media and fans criticism for Carolina's anemic rushing stats.

Beamer said it's not all on them.

"Receiver wise, we got our butts kicked on the perimeter blocking," second-year Gamecocks coach Beamer said. "So we all had a hand in it."

Beamer, a fellow Georgia assistant with Pittman in 2016 and 2017 before becoming assistant head coach at Oklahoma, said South Carolina can ill afford to be "one dimensional" against the Razorbacks.

Conversely, the Razorbacks must be especially aware of the Gamecocks' special teams. Special teams were so especially important to Frank Beamer, Shane's father and legendary retired Virginia Tech coach, their prowess was called "Beamer Ball."

Like father like son.

Shane Beamer, a special teams coordinator as a South Carolina assistant from 2007-2009 and Georgia in 2016 and 2017, especially masterminded special teams against Georgia State.

"They kicked an onside kick," Pittman said. "They faked a field goal that got them first and goal on the 2. They blocked two punts for touchdowns. So special teams scored 21 points."

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger bailed the Gamecocks from their lack of running game by flip-flopping field position. Kroeger was named the Ray Guy Award Player of the Week averaging 49 yards on seven punts, one for 79 yards.

Both teams should have insight into the opposing special teams strategy.

Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain was a Georgia special teams analyst when Beamer coached Georgia's special teams in 2017. Fountain coached Georgia's special teams in 2019 before coming with Pittman to Arkansas.

Even if their ground game again runs aground, the Gamecocks can be one dimensionally dangerous today if quarterback Spencer Rattler relives his 2020 days quarterbacking the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2020 Rattler completed 214 of 317 passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions.

Rattler fell from 2021 Heisman candidate to benched prompting him to begin 2022 anew at South Carolina.

He could relive glory days if Arkansas' secondary, second-half vulnerable to Cincinnati's passing game, can't regroup from last week's injuries to All-American safety Jalen Catalon and nickel back Myles Slusher.