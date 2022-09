Sportsboard

Saturday, Sept. 10

College football

North American University at UAPB, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma Baptist at UAM, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Harding tournament in Searcy: UAM vs. William Jewell (Mo.), 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

College volleyball

UAM at Southern Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Jarvis Christian, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

College volleyball

UAM at Henderson State, 6 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Williams Baptist, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

College volleyball

Memphis tournament: UAPB at Memphis, noon; UAPB vs. UA Little Rock, 4 p.m.

Prep football

Vilonia at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Beebe at White Hall (homecoming), 7 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Mills, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

College football

UAPB at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.; UAM at Henderson State, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Memphis tournament: UAPB vs. Central Arkansas, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Women’s college soccer

North Dakota at UAPB, 11 a.m.