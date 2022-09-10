BASKETBALL Smith picked top newcomer

University of Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith has been selected as the preseason National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

Smith, who is from Jacksonville and played at North Little Rock High School, also was a first-team All-SEC pick by Blue Ribbon and a fourth team All-American selection.

Arkansas is ranked No. 6 nationally in Blue Ribbon’s preseason poll behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Duke.

Smith averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season in leading North Little Rock to the Class 6A state championship. He was selected by USA Today as the national player of the year.

SOCCER UALR women extend unbeaten streak

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women’s team held off Louisiana Tech on Friday night at the Coleman Complex in Little Rock in a 1-0 victory. Mari Young’s 49th-minute penalty was the Trojans’ only shot on goal in the second half, but it was all the scoring UALR (2-2-2) needed.

Louisiana Tech (2-4-1) outshot the Trojans 10-8 and forced Peyton Urban into five saves, but the freshman goalkeeper logged her fourth shutout in five games played. UALR is 2-0-2 in its past four after dropping two games to start the season.

— Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL ASU drops two at Ball State Tourney

Arkansas State lost a pair of three-set decisions against Ball State and Wisconsin-Green Bay to open the Ball State Tournament on Friday at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.

Freshman Kyla Wiersema and senior Macey Putt led Arkansas State with double-digit kills in the loss to Ball State. Senior Lauren Musante handed out 29 assists, while sophomore Sarah Martinez corralled a team-high nine digs.

In the second game, Musante led Arkansas State with her third double-double of the season, but the Red Wolves dropped a three-set decision to Wisconsin-Green Bay. The setter handed out 23 assists with 14 digs, while Putt led with 13 kills.

Martinez collected 12 digs, while junior Clara Parker notched a career-best 10.

SWIMMING AND DIVING UA adds Kandt as assistant coach

The University of Arkansas announced on Friday the addition of former Davenport University coach Alec Kandt.

Kandt joins the Razorbacks after serving as an assistant coach last season for Davenport. While with the Panthers, Kandt led the men’s team to multiple top-eight finishes at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships. In addition, he also helped the women’s team earn a top-five finish at the GLIAC Championships.

