Storm a mixed bag for California

SAN DIEGO -- A tropical storm nearing Southern California brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding Friday to a region dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid.

Firefighters feared powerful winds could expand the Fairview Fire 70 miles north of San Diego, while forecasters said the change in weather would finally end California's heat wave.

The National Weather Service warned of a threat of flash floods for much of Southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada.

Tropical Storm Kay was expected to continue northward off Mexico's Baja California peninsula and then veer west while still having a strong impact in Southern California. The moisture was forecast to then surge farther north into the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, where the Mosquito Fire is burning, bringing significant cooling and the possibility of thunderstorms during the weekend.

San Diego city officials were posting warning signs in low-lying coastal areas and making sandbags available to the public.

Crews were on standby to deal with any flooding. By late morning a steady rain pelted downtown San Diego.

The Fairview Fire covered about 43 square miles of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died Monday and at least 12 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened.

To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Flames jumped the American River, burning structures in Volcanoville and moving closer to Foresthill and Georgetown. The fire's cause remained under investigation.

Pacific Gas & Electric notified the state Public Utilities Commission that the U.S. Forest Service placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole but no damage could be seen. The utility said unspecified "electrical activity" occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Sept. 6.

Evacuation orders were reduced to warnings as containment grew of the Radford Fire to 59% with just under 2 square miles burned.

While rain could help quell the fires, the storm raised new risks. Riverside County officials warned that some areas including wildfire burn scars could get up to 7 inches of rain, bringing the threat of flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service is resuming its practice of intentionally lighting fires to clear brush and small trees from forested areas after a hiatus to review the risks of runaway wildfires under increasingly severe climate conditions, the agency announced Thursday.

The program was put on hold in May during a wildfire sparked by the federal government near Las Vegas, N.M. The flames burned across more than 500 square miles through remote communities near the Rocky Mountains.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said prescribed burns will require new safeguards such as same-day authorization to keep pace with evolving weather and ground conditions.

He said the Forest Service will adopt mandatory tactics that include a more robust scientific analysis of burn plans and a final on-site evaluation of the potential for human error linked to fatigue or inexperience.

Moore said the agency won't back away from intentional burns that he sees as a crucial tool in reducing the buildup of combustible material on forest floors and grasslands. Many outside experts say prescribed burns need to be accompanied by sufficient oversight and new scientific tools for modeling of fire behavior.

